The seventh annual Sensory Holiday Celebration is being held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The holiday party will in the media center at Kent County Middle School for students and their siblings who receive special education or related services or have a 504.

Santa will be joining the holiday fun for photos. There will be games, crafts and food.

RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/msbkt33f. Registration closes Friday, Dec. 13.

The Sensory Holiday Celebration is presented by Kent County Public Schools’ Infants and Toddlers program, the Family Support Resource Center, the Kent County Judy Centers and the Office of Special Education.

Kent County Middle School is located at 402 E. Campus Ave., Chestertown.