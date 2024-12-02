Black Friday by Katherine Emery

“ Black Friday” has evolved in meaning and impact over the years, initially referring to calamitous days. The most significant “Black Friday” to date was in 1869 when two financiers attempted to corner the gold market. Fortunes were made and lost on that day.

In 1951, “Black Friday” referred to the practice of workers calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving, in order to have a four day weekend.

Black Friday is currently the first Friday after Thanksgiving and is considered the first and busiest shopping day of the season. The term “ Black Friday” was coined in the 1980’s and refers to the point where retailers begin to make a profit; “in the black.” Black Friday uses promotional sales to draw large crowds and this year, Black Friday has been observed for a couple of weeks.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, “Black Friday” was a phrase used by police officers in Philadelphia to describe the chaos that resulted when large numbers of suburban tourists came into the city to begin their holiday shopping. The huge crowds created a headache for the police, who worked longer shifts than usual as they dealt with traffic jams, accidents, and shoplifting.

Thanksgiving’s relationship with Christmas shopping led to controversy in the 1930’s. Stores were hesitant to advertise Christmas sales before Thanksgiving but needed a longer shopping season. In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation declaring the third Thursday of November as Thanksgiving. FDR believed that changing the date would boost the economy by creating an extra seven days of Christmas shopping. This date change led to protest by the mayor of Atlantic City who coined the term “Franksgiving.” In 1941, FDR and Congress moved Thanksgiving back to the fourth Thursday of November.

The New York Times recent survey about “Black Friday” showed that the majority of readers did not intend to shop on the day. Many readers lamented that it no longer felt like a unique event because sales continue throughout the year. Readers also suggested supporting small, local businesses rather than big-box retailers.

I must admit that I did shop online on “Black Friday,” I have had my eye on a flannel duvet cover that was very pricey. The sale price was worth the wait, I got it for 50% off.

When my children were little, I loved shopping, especially for their Christmas stockings. I would keep a list and buy any items throughout the year that were on that list. I have never been a fan of crowded malls. Eventually, the best gifts were the Christmas holiday spent together.

My parents would shop in Denver or New York City for Christmas. Our gifts from FAO Schwartz were incredible, one year we received child sized Lincoln Logs so we could construct our own cabin. Another year it was a skating rink in our backyard. I have photos of my brothers the year they received a child sized Gemini space capsule with astronaut costumes. Pogo sticks and stilts and other sports equipment were included as we got older. I remember my first desk and the phonograph with the Glen Campbell album that I was given in fourth grade. Our family photo albums illustrate the years of Barbie’s, Chatty Cathy dolls, and GIJoes.

We had a big storeroom in our basement that housed some of our holiday decorations and National Geographic magazines. One year, my older brother was “investigating” and found a treasure trove of toys hidden amongst the boxes in that store room. My brother decided to “share the wealth” and in doing so, ruined the Christmas morning surprise for me. Thankfully, the magic did return the next year.