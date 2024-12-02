Washington College’s flurry of December events

Washington College invites the community to a flurry of events open to the public this December as we kick off the holiday season with art, history and civic engagement. Directions to Washington College and a map of campus are available online. For more information on these events and others, please visit www.washcoll.edu.

Jam Out for a Trifecta of Concerts

The Music Department presents a series of upcoming ensemble performances along with a Senior Capstone Experience this month. The first of the performances is a concert of the Percussion Ensemble, directed by Eric Plewinski, a lecturer in the Music Department, and the Steel Pan Ensembles, directed by John Leupold, the chair of the Music Department, on Monday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. in Decker Theatre. Jack Riveros ‘25 will perform on the steel pans for his SCE on Wednesday, December 4 at 6:30 p.m. in Hotchkiss Recital Hall. Finally, on Thursday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m., the Rock Ensemble will perform in Decker Theatre. All events are free and open to the public. See the website for listings for all Department of Music Events for 2024-2025.

Dive into the History of the Calvert Family and Maryland’s Founding

Explore history when learning how the Calvert name is familiar in both the state of Maryland and the county of Yorkshire, England with Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning‘s (WC-ALL) free workshop “From Yorkshire to Maryland: The Calverts and Kiplin Hall.” Alice Rose is the Programming Curator at Kiplin Hall and Gardens in the United Kingdom, where Washington College students have been able to study abroad. In this talk, Rose will explore why Kiplin Hall is often referred to as “the birthplace of Maryland” and how familial ties bind us across countries in unbelievable ways. The event will be held on Wednesday, December 4 at noon in the Hynson Lounge in the Hodson Hall Commons on Washington College’s campus. Tickets are $25 for general admission and must be purchased in advance. Lunch will be served.

Reimagining How and Why We Reckon

Earlier this spring, the Washington College Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience was awarded a grant to begin planning for a major artwork of national significance that engages African American history and culture in the Chesapeake Tidewater region. Now, the Starr Center is hosting several community events to foster conversation for the eventual piece. The second event in the series focuses on four panelists from the Public Art Across Maryland grant planning process. The talk, entitled “Reimagining How and Why We Reckon” is being held via Zoom on Wednesday, December 4 at 5:30 p.m. Each panelist will provide community members in Kent County and along the Eastern Shore with insights into their respective institutional commitments and journeys in honoring the African diaspora through public art on college campuses spanning the Chesapeake to further inform local ideation.

Travel Back to the 80s Through Film

The Department of Communication and Media Studies continues to ignite curiosity among film lovers with its Creative Life Film Series. This thought-provoking cinematic line-up delves into the diverse ways individuals and groups engage in creative practices. Featuring a variety of films from different time periods and genres, the series explores the motivations behind pursuing creative passions, the challenges and joys of producing authentic work, and the interconnectedness between the creative process and the surrounding world. All screenings are free and open to the public. This month’s film, the 1984 musical drama film Purple Rain, is a fictional story about the rise of musician Prince, known as “the Kid.” The free screening will take place on Thursday, December 5 at 7 p.m. in the Norman James Theater in William Smith Hall.

Devotions Continues to Channel Natural Inspiration at The Kohl Gallery

The second and current exhibit in the Washington College Kohl Gallery’s 2024 -2025 season, Devotions, opened earlier this month, and will continue to be until December 15. The exhibition is a tribute to the Pando Forest in Utah by artist Sobia Ahmad. For more information, visit the Kohl Gallery’s webpage.

Get a Sneak Peek at WC-ALL’s Fall Courses Available to the Public

Registration for the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning’s (WC-ALL) fall semester will soon be open. Members of the public are invited to get a preview of the courses and meet instructors at the Spring Showcase on Monday, December 16 at 3 p.m. Those interested in joining should register in advance to attend. The showcase will be held in Hynson Lounge in Hodson Hall.

Indulge Your Birding Passions with our Final Bird Walk of the Year

The Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning (WC-ALL) invites amateur birders to join Dan Small, Associate Director of Natural Land Stewardship at the Center for Environment & Society, and the Washington College Birding Club on Friday, December 20 at 8 a.m. for a guided bird walk at Conquest Preserve in Queen Anne’s County. The walk is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Participants will explore the extensive native grasslands and numerous wetlands that dominate the Park, while looking for wildlife using mature woodlands, hedgerows and the open waters of the neighboring rivers. 202 species of birds have been found at the Park.