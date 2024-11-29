Academy Art Museum announces members’ exhibition 2024

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to announce the annual Members’ Exhibition Award Winners. The Museum’s annual Members’ Exhibition invites artists to submit imaginative, traditional, and experimental works in any medium. Each year, the Museum invites a judge to award prizes which are awarded on the evening of the opening reception. Many of the pieces in the exhibition are for sale, and can be purchased at the Museum. The exhibition is open through December 29, 2024.
This year’s juror is Robyn Asleson, Curator of Prints and Drawings at the National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution, as this year’s judge. Her exhibition projects at the Portrait Gallery include “Brilliant Exiles: American Women in Paris, 1900–1939” (2024), the team-curated “Kinship” (2022), and “Portraits of the World” (2016-20), a series of spotlight exhibitions featuring individual portraits on loan from international museums, placed in conversation with works from the Portrait Gallery collection. She was also venue curator for the exhibition “John Singer Sargent: Portraits in Charcoal” (2020).
To provide a premium viewing experience and extended timeframe for the exhibition, the Museum is hosting the exhibition at the Waterfowl Building. Hours for the exhibition are Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 am – 4 pm, Thursday (December 12 and 19) 10 am – 7 pm, Friday, 10 am – 4 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 12 – 4 pm. Closed Mondays, November 27 and 28, and December 24 through 26.
AWARD WINNERS:
Best in Show, in honor of Lee Lawrie
: Anne Sharp, Eunice, 2021, oil on canvas
Arielle Marks Award for Best Print (sponsored by Richard Marks and Amy Haines): Judy Wolgast, Snowscape, 2024, aquatint
Best in Ceramics: Karen Bailor, Worldview, 2024, ceramic
Best Eastern Shore Scene (sponsored by Working Artist Forum): Stephen Walker, Smoke Break, 2024, oil on canvas
Best in Fiber (sponsored by Holly Jackson and Jason Moore): Susan Fay Schauer, Ajidamoonh, 2024, fiber
Best Landscape (sponsored by St. Michaels Art League): James Sharf, Normandy Coast Gale, 2024, oil on canvas
Best in Mixed Media (sponsored by Holly Jackson and Jason Moore): Bridget Sullivan, Ancestral, 2024, mixed media
Excellence in Photography (sponsored by Tidewater Camera Club): George Sass, Rolling Tide, 2024, photography
Jane Shanahan Hill Offutt Memorial Award for Best Painting: James Plumb, Three Garlics and Water, 2023, oil on canvas
M. Susan Stewart for Best in Wood: Terance John, Memories #19, 2024, wood
Nancy South Reybold Award for Contemporary Art: Susan Thomas, Serengeti, 2024, collage/acrylic
Samuel Sands Sporting Art Award in honor of Samuel “Sammy” Stevens Sands, Samuel Stevens Sands Jr., and Samuel Stevens Sands III (sponsored by Page Sands): Liam Swadler, Dock Dog, 2024, digital photography
Trippe Gallery Award for Best Work on Paper (sponsored by Nanny Trippe): Barrie Barnett, Sheep in Winter, 2024, pastel on paper
Images
About the Academy Art Museum
As the premier art museum on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Academy Art Museum presents high-quality exhibitions and a full range of art classes for visitors of all ages. Past exhibitions have featured artists such as James Turrell, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir and Richard Diebenkorn. The permanent collection focuses on works on paper by American and European artists from four centuries including recent acquisitions by Graciela Iturbide and Zanele Muholi. Arts educational programs range from life drawing lessons to digital art instruction, and include lunchtime and cocktail hour concerts, lectures and special art events, as well as a Fall Craft Show celebrating 27 years. AAM also provides arts education to school children from the region and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. To continue the institutional movement of offering free public programming and to give barrier-free access to art, AAM eliminated admission fees in 2023.
Location: 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, and Friday-Sunday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Closed Mondays and Federal holidays. Admission: Free
