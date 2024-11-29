Academy Art Museum announces members’ exhibition 2024

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to announce the annual Members’ Exhibition Award Winners. The Museum’s annual Members’ Exhibition invites artists to submit imaginative, traditional, and experimental works in any medium. Each year, the Museum invites a judge to award prizes which are awarded on the evening of the opening reception. Many of the pieces in the exhibition are for sale, and can be purchased at the Museum. The exhibition is open through December 29, 2024.

This year’s juror is Robyn Asleson, Curator of Prints and Drawings at the National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution, as this year’s judge. Her exhibition projects at the Portrait Gallery include “Brilliant Exiles: American Women in Paris, 1900–1939” (2024), the team-curated “Kinship” (2022), and “Portraits of the World” (2016-20), a series of spotlight exhibitions featuring individual portraits on loan from international museums, placed in conversation with works from the Portrait Gallery collection. She was also venue curator for the exhibition “John Singer Sargent: Portraits in Charcoal” (2020).

To provide a premium viewing experience and extended timeframe for the exhibition, the Museum is hosting the exhibition at the Waterfowl Building. Hours for the exhibition are Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 am – 4 pm, Thursday (December 12 and 19) 10 am – 7 pm, Friday, 10 am – 4 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 12 – 4 pm. Closed Mondays, November 27 and 28, and December 24 through 26.