Chestertown Flashback: High Street a few years ago

If you watched Chestertown’s annual Hometown Holiday parade this morning, you may recognize the view in today’s Flashback Photo–if you concentrate! This undated image shows High Street in Chestertown, from a vantage point about halfway up the 200 block. Take a look and see how much has changed, but also how much is still familiar! Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.
