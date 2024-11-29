Wine of the Week: Il Ruspo Sangiovese IGT 2015

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we welcome back an Umbrian red wine, the Il Ruspo Sangiovese IGT 2015 ($12.50) from the Podere Barbi winery. The Barbi estate is located in Baschi near both the Lazio and Tuscany borders. Founded in 1932 by Enzo Barbi, the estate is now managed by Marina Barbi, and specializes in the indigenous varietals of central Italy. The winery is known for its high quality, value oriented wines, the perfect choice for my budget after my Thanksgiving splurge!

Il Ruspo’s distinctive label shows a rough sketch of a wild pig or boar. “Il Ruspo” is aptly named for it derives from the Latin ruspare, ” to scratch or scrounge”, which a pig does instinctively when he is on the hunt for truffles.

Landlocked Umbria is known as the “green heart” of Italy for its central location and vistas of lush rolling green hills dotted with historic towns. The Barbi Winery is located near Orvieto, in the Lago di Corbara DOC. The denomination applies solely to red wines vinified primarily from Cabernet, Merlot, Pinto Nero and Sangiovese.

The Winery also offers accommodation in its historic farmhouse, with a stunning view of Orvieto’s Old Town, resting on its thousand year old rocky cliffs in the distance.

If you like Chianti but are in the mood for something softer, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste of the full bodied Il Ruspo Sangiovese with its notes of plum, red cherry, spice and vanilla. Take a break from Thanksgiving leftovers and pair Il Ruspo with strong savory dishes of roasts, game, pasta with meat sauces or Piazza’s boar salami and hard cheeses. I may pair this wine with Piazza’s fresh pasta and truffle sauce and “pig out”!

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center, 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD.

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.