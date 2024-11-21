Jonathon Rondeau wins Anthem Award for Nonprofit Leader of the Year

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc) is proud to announce that Jonathon Rondeau, President & CEO, has been awarded a prestigious Silver 2024 Anthem Award for Nonprofit Leader of the Year. This recognition highlights Rondeau’s exceptional leadership and vision in advancing The Arc’s enterprise throughout the community.

The Anthem Awards celebrate the power of social good and innovation and recognize individuals, organizations, and companies that are leading impactful initiatives nationally and globally. Rondeau’s award was announced during the Anthem Awards’ annual event in New York City, which honors those making significant contributions to their communities and industries. The Nonprofit Leader of the Year category celebrates visionary leaders who drive change and elevate their organizations’ impact.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to receive the Nonprofit Leader of the Year award,” said Rondeau. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible work being done by The Arc’s dedicated employees, board members, partners, and supporters. Together, we are working tirelessly to create a more inclusive world where people with disabilities can lead self-determined lives and thrive within their communities.”

Anthem Awards has a global panel of esteemed judges who review hundreds of nominations across all categories, and there is also a Community Voice component that allows community members to vote for the most compelling nominees. Rondeau was awarded a Silver Award for Nonprofit Leadership.

Rondeau’s leadership at The Arc has been marked by significant milestones, including expanding inclusive housing opportunities, launching employee wellness programs, and advocating for people with disabilities in policy and community spaces. His selection reflects his outstanding work in leading The Arc’s regional initiatives, including innovative community development projects like Port Street Commons and doubling the starting wage for Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) to $20/hour over the last seven years. Under his guidance, The Arc has become a leading force in creating sustainable, inclusive communities in the region, ultimately improving the lives of thousands of people with disabilities throughout Maryland.

The Anthem Awards, presented by the Webby Awards, are among the most prestigious honors in the world of social good, celebrating leaders in various fields of public service, nonprofit work, and corporate social responsibility. The awards showcase initiatives that have made a lasting positive impact on communities, and this award is a testament to Rondeau’s exceptional contributions to both The Arc and the broader community.

About The Arc Central Chesapeake Region