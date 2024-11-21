Dwight Wilmot named Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions Club International Foundation

Dwight Wilmot of the Chestertown Lions Club has been named a Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) in recognition of his commitment to serving the world community. Named for the founder of Lions Clubs International, Melvin Jones, the fellowship is one of the Foundation’s highest recognitions, honoring a commitment to humanitarian service.

Wilmot recently received a commemorative plaque and lapel pin acknowledging his dedication to the Foundation’s humanitarian goals. As a Melvin Jones Fellow, Wilmot becomes a part of the growing network of individuals who are committed to improving the quality of life for people locally and in communities around the world.

His projects in the past few years have included volunteering at the KART Riding therapy, chairing/coordinating the Home Ports Booth, the bike ride food stops, 4H parking, the Wilmer Park gazebo rebuild and volunteering during installation of the playground there. He’s been the co-chair of the annual Chestertown Halloween Parade for the past two years. He also served on the Needs Assessment committee, which surveyed local groups/non-profits to assess their need for service assistance or funds. In addition to all of that, he’s been the Service Committees Chair helping to coordinate the various Lions projects and activities for two years.

“Dwight has worked tirelessly … remains focused under pressure and maintains his consistent can-do attitude. He is the clear choice for this year’s Melvin Jones Fellow Award, remarked Chestertown Lions President Paul McDonald.

Wilmot gained his strong work ethic and stamina growing up on a dairy farm in Susquehanna County, PA. He attended college at Penn State, earning a Chemical Engineering degree and worked in the chemical industry for 44 years, retiring in late 2019. He’s lived in Chestertown since 1990, working first locally, then out of state while commuting.

Wilmot has served as a Chestertown Lion since 2021. In addition to his volunteer services with the Lions Club, he’s been involved with the Boy Scouts for years and has been a recreation league soccer coach.

“I enjoy working with other Lions on these various projects and assignments, as I have always held that you should do something to give back to your community.”

Another bonus to working with the Lions is making friends both in the club and outside of it. “I’ve met a lot of people in the community through the Lions,” said Wilmot.

Lions Clubs International Foundation is the charitable arm of Lions Clubs International. Established in 1968, LCIF is committed to providing humanitarian services to those in need, including disaster relief, saving sight, supporting youth and combating disability. There are more than 331,000 Melvin Jones Fellows worldwide.

The Chestertown Lions Club strives to promote the principles of good government and good citizenship, take an active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community, encourage service-minded people to serve their community without personal financial reward, and to encourage efficiency and promote high ethical standards in commerce, industry, professions, public works and private endeavors. For more information on the club or to become a member, please visit www.Chestertownlions.org