The wolves of Wilmer Park

The long-sought wolves from the Peter and Hanna Woike collection are now prowling about their new home at Wilmer Park, an addition to the playground that has transformed the public space into a kid-friendly destination spot for families.

The lifesize bronze sculptures by UK artist Sally Matthews are the 15th of 24 sculptures donated by the Woikes, managed by the Chestertown Public Arts Committee and placed throughout the community to “promote and implement the installation of artwork in public places for the enrichment of the community.”

“My work is in praise of animals, to remind us of our spiritual and physical need for them and the incalculable example their nature provides us with. Wolves are our evolutionary companions, but our power over their habitat and existence is too great,” Matthews wrote in 2021 about an installation of wolves she created for Grizedale, North West England.

For more about the Woike collection and the Chestertown Public Arts Commission, go here.