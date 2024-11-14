Kent School to host open house November 19

Kent School is hosting an Admission Open House for families interested in learning more about the Kindergarten through Grade 7 program for the 2025-2026 academic year. Join us on Tuesday, November 19 from 9:00 a.m until 11:00 a.m. for coffee and conversation with School leaders, tour our riverside campus, see students and teachers in action.

We are an inspired learning community for your child’s bright future

At Kent School, we balance rigorous academics, hands-on discovery, and inclusive values, preparing students from Preschool to Grade 8 to thrive and lead.

Kent School is committed to balancing academic growth with social and emotional well-being. We focus on applying research-based strategies to inform teaching and learning, embracing our environment, and building community. Educators use best practices in mind, brain and education (MBE) science. Their continuing education paired with invaluable classroom experience affords our educators the agility to guide students through an experiential academic journey. We encourage our students’ growth and achievement while meeting their unique needs, thus providing each individual with academic and social confidence that promotes success and fosters the development of honorable, responsible citizens.

Kent School’s riverside campus and outdoor learning environment are unparalleled. Our location on the Chester River makes possible our signature Chesapeake Bay Studies program, which fosters hands-on environmental science and stewardship of the natural world. We strive for trust-based relationships among teachers, students, and families that build character, contribute to a student-centered culture, create active, independent learners, and nurture a sense of belonging so that even the youngest students can feel at home and focused on learning.

This clear understanding of who we are – an inclusive school community designed for effective teaching and learning, driven by research and immersed in the natural environment – means we can remain committed to what is most important for students.

For more about Kent School, go here.