Ward 1 Council Member O’Brien steps down

Ward 1 Council member Tim O’Brien submitted a letter of resignation to the Chestertown Town Council today.

The letter follows a legal filing and ongoing litigation claiming O’Brien’s residential move from Ward 1 to Ward 4 immediately disqualified him from holding the Ward 1 seat as per the town charter and that the amended Resolution (No. 06-2023) only allows future candidates the allowance to move to a different ward after two years of service, not retroactively.

Find more about the legal summons here.

“Mayor, Council, and residents of Chestertown: It has been a great honor to serve on the Town Council, and I am proud of the work we have done during my term period today, November 4th, 2024, I am writing to announce that after careful deliberation regarding the best interest of the Town, I made the difficult decision to voluntarily resign from my seat on the council, effective immediately. I hope to remain active in the community, and I look forward to what’s to come in the future of Chestertown.”

Timothy Michael O’Brien

Ward 1 representation is now vacant. More information will soon be available from the town manager.