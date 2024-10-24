Lawsuit filed with Town to Remove Ward 1 Council Member O’Brien

A Writ of Summons citing plaintiffs Robert Miller, John and/or Jane Doe requesting that Timothy O’Brien be removed from his position as Chestertown Council Member for Ward 1 was filed with the Circuit Court of Kent County Tuesday afternoon and now appears on their website.

The petition claims that O’Brien moved from Ward 1 to Ward 4 on October 23, 2023, which, according to the Chestertown Charter, should have automatically terminated his term as a council member. The petitioners argue that O’Brien’s continued service is illegal, and they seek court intervention to declare the seat vacant and to nullify any council actions taken since October 23, 2023.

Petitioners, Robert Miller of Chestertown, and John and or Jane Doe of Chestertown, are represented by attorneys at the Law Offices of Stephen Z. Meehan and Lauren S. Castelli and Victoria H. Devore and Castelli + Devore, LLC.

The petition cites specific sections of Maryland law (Md. Code Ann., Cts. & Jud. Proc. § 3-8B-01 and Rule 15-701(a)) and Chestertown’s municipal charter.

The petition directly references the Chestertown Charter, specifically § 3(c), which states that moving out of the ward automatically vacates the council seat. However, it also notes that the charter was amended after O’Brien’s election but argues the amendment doesn’t apply retroactively.

§ 3(c) of the town charter was amended through Resolution No. 06-2023, which went into effect on December 26, 2023. The petition argues that the amendment is prospective (applicable to future candidates).

A statement from the Town will be forthcoming.

The Summons may be found here.

The final determination would rest on a court’s review and ruling.