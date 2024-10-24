Remembering Peter Newlin

Peter Caverly Newlin of Chestertown, MD died on October 22, 2024, at the age of 77, in the care of Compass Regional Hospice House of Centreville, MD. He was born on February 26, 1947, in Bryn Mawr, PA to John Shipley and Virginia Strong Newlin. Peter grew up on a working farm in rural Pennsylvania where he learned the value of hard work.

He graduated from Great Valley High School in Malvern, PA. Before college, Peter served in the U.S. Army for four years, where he was stationed in Germany as a translator. After his military service, Peter graduated from Connecticut College with a bachelor’s degree in history and literature. He then took a break from academia and worked as a welder in his father’s machinist business. His carpentry skills led him to a mentor, Michael Borne, who was a historian with Maryland’s Historic Trust. Peter honed his carpentry skills under Michael’s tutelage in the art of historic restoration. He then enrolled at the University of Virginia. After one semester, he switched his major from architectural history to architecture, in which he received a master’s degree.

His love for historic architecture drew him to Annapolis where he researched historic buildings. The buildings he most admired were restored by an architect named Jim Burch, FAIA. Peter joined Jim’s firm, which became Burch & Associates in 1978. Peter went on to establish the Chestertown branch in 1978. The firm’s most noteworthy projects from that time period were the renovation of Chestertown’s Fire House into the Town Hall and the passive-solar Galena Bank, which won an award for energy conservation.

Peter purchased an office building in 1982 on Church Alley and established Chesapeake Architects, which became well known for specializing in waterfront architecture and historically sensitive design. In 1996, Peter became the first architect on the Eastern Shore to attain FAIA (Fellow of the American Institute of Architects) status. Throughout his distinguished career, Peter was recognized for his design talents from local, state, and international entities, including Progressive Architecture magazine for a rural town planning project, the Maryland Historical Trust for preservation projects, Delmarva Power for energy conscious design, and numerous “Excellence in Architecture” awards from chapters of the American Institute of Architects. Some of Peter’s projects included Washington College’s Lelia Hynson Pavilion, on the Chester River, and the historic restoration of the Garfield Theater on High Street.

His hobbies included sailing and racing boats, racquetball, handball, history, reading, and hiking. He also loved animals, especially cats. He is survived by his wife, Gale Tucker, stepdaughter, Julia Ramsey, his brothers J. Shipley Newlin, Jr. (Helen), Claiborne Newlin (Debbie, predeceased), Alf Newlin (Lotte), and his sister, Nina Newlin.

Please check www.fhnfuneralhome.com for completed service details. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County (Maryland) 10168 Worton Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620, Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, 160 Coursevall Dr, Centreville, MD 21617, MD., or Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.