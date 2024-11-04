How the Country’s oldest conservation organization is building membership on the Shore: A Chat with Izaak Walton League’s Jamie Pierson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There was an important passing of the torch over the past year in the Mid-Shore conservation community. Jamie Peirson, who spends most of his time as a professor at Horn Point Laboratories in Dorchester County, has become the new president of the local Izaak Walton League.

Jamie said yes to this volunteer leadership position for several reasons. Independent of his research work, his passion for the natural world and outdoor recreation reflects a lifetime of engagement with nature. But Jamie has also been drawn to the Izaak Walton League’s long-standing role in lobbying for ecosystem protection. Given all these factors, he had no hesitation in taking over from the long-tenured former president Calvin Yowell, with the intended mission of growing the local chapter with families and younger outdoor enthusiasts.

Jamie stopped by the Spy Studio a few weeks ago to discuss his new role.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. To learn more about the Izaak Walton League Mid-Shore Chapter or sign up for membership please go here.