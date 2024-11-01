Talbot’s FiRST™ brings bold mental health solutions to county’s First Responders

The steering committee of Talbot FiRST™ First Responder Support Team recently presented its program to the Talbot County Council. Talbot FiRST™ brings together multiple agencies and partners to support the mental health of all its first responders in Talbot County − launching a robust peer support team that creates a pathway for immediate access to For All Seasons’ trauma-certified mental health services and works intentionally to build in proactive resiliency training.

“This is groundbreaking work for the state and the country, bringing resources together like this to take care of our first responders who never hesitate to take care of us,” commented Beth Anne Dorman, President & CEO of For All Seasons.

“We are really talking about how we infuse mental health services so that it is a daily conversation versus just being a reactive approach when someone is struggling,” she adds.

Matt Watkins, retired EMS Division Chief for Talbot County Emergency Services and Team Leader for Talbot FiRST™, added, “For All Seasons provides clinical expertise and the innovative programming design that we need to make this dream a reality. Beth Anne and Lesa Mulcahy have been champions for us, both on the steering committee for this program and during real-world responses to critical events in our community. For All Seasons’ response is always immediate, and that response time is critical. What we are creating here in Talbot County does not exist anywhere else in the state and is rarely found in the country – a multidisciplinary team solely focused on the well-being of first responders.”

Watkins continued, “I believe it’s incumbent upon leadership to take care of our people. This team is going to provide support for first responders in doing their jobs. Having For All Seasons support us and spearhead this program is invaluable.”

The Talbot FiRST™ initiative has been building for nearly 18 months, supported by national expert Dr. Jeff Thompson, a clinical research psychologist from Columbia University and retired NYPD detective. With extensive experience in suicide prevention and crisis intervention for first responders, Jeff has been instrumental in training the Talbot FiRST™ peer support team, ensuring our local experts are grounded in evidence-based practices that prioritize the mental health of our first responders.

“Peer support programs create a space where individuals can support each other in real-time, offering immediate comfort and solidarity during crises or stressful life events. Sitting side-by-side with peers who understand their unique experiences makes individuals feel more supported and validated. These peer interactions can also act as a bridge to connect individuals with additional resources or professional help when necessary. Everyone deserves to have positive mental health, and that certainly includes our first responders,” commented Thompson.

Talbot FiRST™ ensures that first responders have the mental health support they need. This program is not just addressing an immediate need – it’s creating a foundation for a healthier, more resilient community. As the initiative grows, its success will be felt far beyond the first responders it serves, benefiting the entire region and ensuring that those who protect us are also protected.

“First responders are always rushing in to help the people and we often don’t talk about the things we have experienced. There has always been a stigma that you don’t want to tell anybody you aren’t doing well. This program puts into place peers who can talk with each other and relate to one another throughout the ranks,” commented Tina Kintop, EMS Division Chief, Talbot County Department of Emergency Management Services.

Talbot County Council member Pete Lesher thanked For All Seasons for normalizing first responders’ and veterans’ need for mental health services, stating, “I appreciate what you are doing, not only in raising the recognition but in delivery of the services.”

Talbot County Council member Keasha Haythe, added, “I am really impressed by this program. This has to get out as an approach for other counties to take hold of.”

Talbot County Manager Clay Stamp, who is also the current Chairman of the EMS Board for the State of Maryland, concluded, “Maryland leads the nation, if not the world, in EMS services. The things we expose our 18-year-old kids who become EMTs, dispatchers, or police officers, are horrendous. We have got to come up with a better way to arm these individuals to deal with these things in a healthy manner and give them a support system. Right here in Talbot County, they have stepped up and they are making it happen first. I am very proud of our team.”

Initial funding to launch Talbot FiRST™ has been generously provided in part by the Wyman Family Foundation and the Rural Maryland Council, helping make this critical program a reality.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across the Mid-Shore and throughout the state of Maryland. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.