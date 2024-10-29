University of Maryland Chester River Health Foundation welcomes Major Gifts Officer

Penny Young-Carrasquillo has joined the University of Maryland Chester River Health Foundation (UM CRHF) as its first Major Gifts Officer. In this role, Young-Carrasquillo will seek charitable donations and grants from individuals, businesses and foundations to support patient care services at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

UM CRHF is the fundraising arm of the Chestertown hospital, which is a member organization of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health and University of Maryland Medical System. Gifts to the foundation further the hospital’s mission by supporting needed medical equipment; facility improvements and expansions; community education; and scholarships for nursing and support staff’s continuing education and advanced certifications.

A Howard County native, Young-Carrasquillo received her bachelor’s degree in sociology from University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and her master’s degree in professional writing from Towson University in Towson, Maryland. She has worked in fundraising and communications for more than 20 years in Maryland, Virginia and Florida. Most recently, she spent five years as chief development officer for the Council on Aging of Volusia County, Florida. Young-Carrasquillo and her husband now live in Centreville, Md.

“Penny will play an essential role in advancing our hospital’s mission through philanthropy,” said Libby Woolever, Board Chair, UM CRHF. “Our hospital has achieved accreditation as a geriatric emergency department and an Age-Friendly Health System, and also is a member of the Healthy People 2030 initiative, which sets data driven, national objectives to improve community health.”

For more information about UM CRHF, please contact Penny Young-Carrasquillo at (410) 810-5660 or visit umcrhf.org.

