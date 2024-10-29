Qlarant announces Christine Leister as new CFO

Qlarant announced today that Christine Leister, CPA, CGMA has been promoted to become the company’s Chief Financial Officer. She is a finance, accounting, and business management executive with over 30 years of progressive experience in government contracting. During her career, she has been involved with service providers, product manufacturers, construction firms, and healthcare industries.

“It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to lead our outstanding Finance team here at Qlarant,” said Leister. “I’ve been lucky to have been a part of a number of impressive organizations during my career, but Qlarant is quite unique. The people and mission-driven culture here make our role in Finance feel that much more vital. It’s not just about keeping the business on track and thriving, it’s about supporting both the business and the Qlarant Foundation’s important work.”

Prior to her promotion, Ms. Leister was Director of Accounting at Qlarant for over 3 years. Before joining Qlarant, she held the position of Controller with multiple firms including Federal Resources where she was involved in a period of major growth going from $72M to over $500M in revenue. She also held the positions of Chief Financial Officer for Jerome Parks Companies in Annapolis, Maryland and President at CCE LLC.

“I look forward to working with all of our leaders in achieving the vision of strategic growth that’s been developed,” said Leister. “We have strong financial and professional controls which makes it not surprising that we’ve been around more than 50 years. Qlarant is truly a company of ‘Best People. Best Solutions. Best Results.’ It is a fantastic place to work and I look forward to continuing my career here.”

“We are excited to promote Christine Leister to our leadership team,” said Qlarant CEO Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr. “Over the course of her career, she has been a major part of enabling companies to take the next step in their growth. We’ve come to rely on her knowledge and perspective during her years with Qlarant and we look forward to what’s coming next for her and the company.”

Ms. Leister holds two Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Business Administration (Finance) from the University of Delaware. She is also a certified Global Management Accountant and Public Accountant.

About Qlarant: Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $6 million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people and has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Headquartered in Easton, MD, Qlarant has offices throughout the country. Qlarant is a five-time winner of the Best Places to Work award. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact [email protected]