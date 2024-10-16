Bluegrass/ Roots Group Buffalo Rose Returns to The Mainstay November 9

On Saturday, November 9, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland welcomes back the “Newgrass” sounds of Buffalo Rose (they have played the indoor main stage and were the hit of the 2023 Gala event outdoors). Fans of Lake Street Dive, Nickel Creek, and the Punch Brothers will find much to like in this band, a 6-piece Americana, bluegrass group from Pittsburgh that the national press has dubbed “wildly charismatic”. The group retreads acoustic music by combining genres to produce fresh material that never loses sight of its roots. Buffalo Rose’s members use powerful male and female lead vocals and harmonies, strong string playing on guitar, dobro, and mandolin, and an original vision to turn their music from sweet to sweltering in a flash. Their irrepressible energy on stage is as much a part of their shows as their inspired new approaches to familiar tunes.

They are the 2022 Grand Prize Winner of the Folk Alliance International’s Overall Acoustic Music Award.

Folk music legend Tom Paxton comments “How can a band be loose and tight at the same time? Listen to Buffalo Rose for the answer. I flat love them.” Music Editor Henry Carrigan adds “Listening to Buffalo Rose is like driving on the open road with the windows down, letting the breeze wash over you and leaving you breathless.”

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance. Special thanks are extended to the Hedgelawn Foundation for their support of this roots/ bluegrass music genre.