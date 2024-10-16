Sultana to host Speaker Series at Lawrence Preserve October 17

Grab a glass of wine and engage with some of the most interesting authorities on the history, culture, and natural environment of the Chesapeake region.

The Sultana Education Foundation (SEF) will host its inaugural Third Thursday Speaker Series on Thursday, October 17 when Dan Small and Marcus Goldman team up to discuss Meadow Restoration: Large And Small.

In his role as Washington College’s Associate Director of Natural Land Stewardship, Small has developed meadows on almost every scale, in the process educating landowners on the ecological benefits of these distinct ecosystems. Goldman, who recently worked with the Town Council of Chestertown to establish guidelines for residential meadows, will discuss how homeowners can turn a portion of even a small lot into an ecologically diverse landscape. As part of their talk, Small and Goldman will guide participants on a brief walk around the Lawrence Wetlands Preserve’s meadow, highlighting some of the fall species in bloom and discussing their importance in the Chesapeake watershed.

Future speakers for SEF’s Third Thursday Speaker Series include Kate Livie (November 21), Dennis Coker (April 17, 2025), and Pete Lesher (May 15, 2025).

The Lawrence Wetland Preserve is a walk-in facility (no onsite parking) located at 301 South Mill Street in Chestertown. Visitors are encouraged to park in the public lots on the 300 block of Cannon Street or on the surrounding streets.

For more information about the Third Thursday Speaker Series or the Sultana Education Foundation, please visit www.sultanaeducation.org.