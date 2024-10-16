Lions Club to host Halloween Parade October 26

The Chestertown Lions Club will host their annual Halloween Parade on Saturday, October 26th commencing at 1 pm in downtown Chestertown. This cherished annual event has delighted locals and visitors of all ages for over fifty years. The parade will proceed down High St beginning from Kent St. and ending at Queen St.

This year’s Halloween parade will feature live music, marching bands, numerous floats and performers, with candy dispensing from the floats along the parade route.

Costumed parade participants may win certificates and cash prizes awarded for best costume in a number of categories from pre-school to adult– and this year also for costumed PETS!

Costumed participants may register and queue up in front of Sacred Heart Church on High St (near Kent St.) up to 90 minutes prior to the 1 PM parade start, but must have registered before 12:45 pm.

The parade theme is Halloween and geared toward children, therefore floats should relate to that theme and avoid overtly commercial or social/political signage and presentation, such as political candidates or parties.

Float owners need not register, however they are expected to adhere to all safety precautions for their riders and the public ; any signage should be minimal . Floats must line up across from Dixon Drive on High St. Floats may register at the starting area between 11 am and 12:45 at the latest.

Rain date is 3pm Sunday. See www.chestertownlions.org for any updates regarding the parade.