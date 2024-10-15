Spy Night with From and Fuller Live Moves to Main Avalon Theatre

On October 16th, Al From and Craig Fuller will take the stage at the Stoltz Listening Room the Avalon main stage for a live performance of the Spy’s popular From and Fuller podcast. In a series of firsts, the veteran political analysts will not only be streaming, but it will be the first time wine and spirits will be available for those in need as our sage commentators discuss the 2024 presidential election and its ramifications.

With gratitude for our partners at the Avalon Foundation, Craig and Al’s thoughtful conversation will be broadcast on Mid-Shore Community Television starting at 6 pm, October 16th here.

There are just a few seats left for those who want to attend. Tickets are on sale here for $25. Proceeds support Spy and Avalon’s ongoing community public affairs programs, like the town hall meeting for Talbot County School Board candidates last week.