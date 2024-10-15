Izaak Walton League of America’s, Mid-shore chapter to celebrate 75 years

Let’s learn some new outdoor skills at Bolingbroke Park in Trappe on Saturday, November 2nd from 9:00 to 3:00 and enjoy a bowl of chili and some Birthday Cake. Four different Outdoor Skills programs are scheduled.

ARCHERY – Learn to use compound bows and practice target shooting in a well-managed environment. Our equipment is authorized for use in the National Association of Schools Training (NAST) and our two instructors are certified by the Maryland Association of Archers and they occasionally shoot competitively. Sam Durner frequently teaches at Tuckahoe Park and Rick Morton is qualified on multiple types of bows. There will be Morning and Afternoon sessions. Enrollment limited to 10 participants at each. Attendees must be at least 14 years old.

KAYAKING — Learn about a variety of kayaking equipment and safety, and spend some time paddling on Bolingbroke Creek. All safety equipment will be provided and the kayaks used will be single sit-ins. Time on the water may be influenced by weather conditions and temperatures. This session is being taught by Carol McCollough. Carol received her kayak instructor training from the American Canoe Association (ACA). There will be Morning and Afternoon sessions. Enrollment limited to 15 persons at each. Attendees must be at least 14 years old and must sign a liability waiver.

FOREST BATHING – Learn a Japanese methodology, Shinrin-yoku – literally Forest Bathing, for therapeutic relaxation and mindfulness in nature. The session will be led by Shawn McLaughlin, a naturalist and researcher at the NOAA Oxford Lab. There will be one Morning session with attendance limited to 15 persons.

ORIENTEERING –Learn how to find your way in the woods. Develop your map reading and compass skills so you may remain “oriented”. This session will be conducted much like a scavenger hunt with a map and compass and a challenge to navigate through the park, identifying specific stops. This session will be taught by Jon Hammond, recently retired Coast Guard helicopter pilot. Jon is an expert in search and rescue and he enjoys setting-up and executing exercises to enhance your skills. There will be one Afternoon with attendance limited to 15 persons.

Plan for a fun day developing your outdoor skills, sing happy birthday, eat cake, etc. Here is a summary of the offerings, schedule and other particulars. Pick one for the Morning and a second for the Afternoon.

Morning Sessions 9:30 – Noon Max. Attendees & Min. Age ARCHERY 10 & 14 KAYAKING 15 & 14 FOREST BATHING 15 & 14 Chili & Cake Noon – 12:30 Afternoon Sessions 12:30 – 3:00 Max. Attendees & Min. Age ARCHERY 10 & 14 KAYAKING 15 & 14 ORIENTEERING 15 & 14

Sessions are designed for adults of all ages and mature self-assured youth, physically capable of participating in the activity.

This day outdoors occurs in early November. Dress warmly in layers and maybe consider a change of clothes if kayaking.

Each attendee must register separately as a chapter member or as a non-member. To help us defray expenses, we ask each chapter member to pay $5 and each non-member to pay $10.

You must register online in advance. Click on OUTDOOR SKILLS or scan the QR code to pay the fee and to identify the Morning and Afternoon sessions you wish to attend.