Chester River Chorale releases recordings of the world premiere of “Gravity!”

The Chester River Chorale (CRC) is overjoyed to release video recordings of the world premiere of composer Michael Rickelton’s “Gravity” for SATB choir, piano, and tuned water glasses. “Gravity,” based on the stunning poetry of Wendy Mitman Clarke, was commissioned by CRC, prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic but “Gravity” was unable to be premiered as planned back in 2020.

Four years later, CRC’s select ensemble, Chamber Singers, led by artistic director Alexis Ward and assistant artistic director Stephanie LaMotte, presented this intricate work as the majestic opening to the Spring program, “Chesapeake.” Both Rickelton and Clarke were on hand to experience the premiere and provide insight into their creations.

“I was thrilled to write another piece for the Chester River Chorale. I remember receiving [then artistic director] Doug Cox’s email containing several poems from Wendy Mitman Clarke almost at the exact moment I learned of the death of Marc Boyd, the son of my friend Sandy Boyd. Wendy’s “Gravity” immediately jumped out at me due to its descriptive imagery and its final line “there should be comfort in knowing I don’t have to hold on.” The stillness of the scene Wendy paints (the night sky, a singular moment in time) was the inspiration leading to the inclusion of water glasses and the repetition/ornamentation of pitches in the piano. Alexis, Stephanie, and the chorus gave a beautiful premiere of the piece. There was a great sense of flexibility, expression, and focus. It’s always an exciting experience to hear in the air the ideas that have lived solely in the mind’s ears, and I appreciate CRC’s attention to the details in the score. It was beautifully performed.” – Michael Rickelton, composer

“I wrote “Gravity” when I was feeling lost and alone and I was grieving something that had been lost to me. I wanted to invoke the feeling of emptiness, of a light gone out yet still echoing through me, of hopelessness amid so much beauty and how to reconcile that. I think at its core it’s a poem about trying to understand how to live with grief and loss. I learned, in talking with Michael after the premiere, that he read the poem shortly after he had learned that a friend’s child had died, and that it provided some comfort. To hear how he interpreted my words into the realm of music was almost surreal. At the Chorale’s premiere—and when I have listened to it again since—I had goosebumps from the opening notes and aural imagery of the voices and the water glasses. The early juxtaposition of the steady, calm hum of voices in major key with the fluttering notes of the piano in minor key perfectly painted that conflict between loss and beauty. The steadily growing complexity of the piece itself mirrored the emotional complexity of the poem. Hearing my words expressed in this way was one of the greatest honors of my writing life. I grew up in a family that treasured music and writing, and I knew my parents would have loved this moment. That, too, was a gift that the Chorale’s luminous rendition of “Gravity” gave to me.” – Wendy Clarke, poet

The current directors and singers extend their thanks to CRC leadership past and present for bringing this work to life and to the Mid-Shore Community Foundation for their support of this special project. This project grew from the CRC mission, providing singers with an opportunity to premiere an inspiring newly composed musical piece and to perform, many for the first time, to the accompaniment of tuned water glasses.

Video recordings of “Gravity” can be seen on the Chester River Chorale’s Facebook page and on YouTube .

To read more about Michael Rickelton and Wendy Mitman Clarke, we encourage you to check out their websites at https://www.rickeltonmusic.com/ and https://www.wendymitmanclarke.com/projects .

Fall Semester 2024 rehearsals are underway and CRC invites you to celebrate the season with “A Feast of Carols,” a joyous celebration of traditional caroling, community, and holiday cheer. We’ll present two holiday concerts at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown – Friday, December 13th at 7:30 pm; Saturday, December 14th at 4:00 pm – and a third holiday concert in conjunction with the Easton Chorale Arts Society on Sunday, December 15th at 3:00 pm at St. Elizabeth’s Roman Catholic Church, Wilmington, DE.