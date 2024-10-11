MENU

Sections

More

October 11, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

6 Arts Notes

Church Hill Theatre to hold auditions for “A Brief History of Man”

by Leave a Comment

Share

Director, Earl Lewin will be seeking actors for A Brief History of Man which will be on stage at CHT for five performances, February 6 through 9. Those performances will be

Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 with Matinees at 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Auditions will be held as follows:

  • Thursday, October 24 in the theatre at 7 pm to 9 pm
  • Saturday, October 26 in the theatre at 10 am to noon
  • Saturday, October 26 in the theatre office at 2 pm to 4 pm.

The audition will consist of cold readings from the script. Anyone who wishes to review the digital script prior to the audition, may make a request to [email protected].

Actors needed:

  • Eve, Female God and Female AI robot: (Preferably one actor to do all three. Up to three persons may be cast should that appear to be a better talent option.)
  • Man: (eighteen to forty years of age.)
  • Saint Michael: (any age could work.)

Anyone who wishes to audition but finds these dates impossible can contact [email protected] to try to make alternate arrangements

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *