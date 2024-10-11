Church Hill Theatre to hold auditions for “A Brief History of Man”

Director, Earl Lewin will be seeking actors for A Brief History of Man which will be on stage at CHT for five performances, February 6 through 9. Those performances will be

Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 with Matinees at 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Auditions will be held as follows:

Thursday, October 24 in the theatre at 7 pm to 9 pm

Saturday, October 26 in the theatre at 10 am to noon

Saturday, October 26 in the theatre office at 2 pm to 4 pm.

The audition will consist of cold readings from the script. Anyone who wishes to review the digital script prior to the audition, may make a request to [email protected].

Actors needed:

Eve, Female God and Female AI robot: (Preferably one actor to do all three. Up to three persons may be cast should that appear to be a better talent option.)

Man: (eighteen to forty years of age.)

Saint Michael: (any age could work.)

Anyone who wishes to audition but finds these dates impossible can contact [email protected] to try to make alternate arrangements