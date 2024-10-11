Garfield Center for the Arts “Noise Off” Auditions November 9, 11,13

AUDITION DATES:

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2024 at 2:00 PM

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2024, at 7:00 PM

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2024, at 7:00 PM

NOTE: Auditions are set in Mid-November because the final production of the GCA 2024 Season, “Beauty and the Beast,” opens in early December and will be gearing up for opening in late November. It is necessary to have auditions sooner so that “Noises Off” will be able to start rehearsals just after “Beauty and the Beast” opens.

AUDITIONS WILL CONSIST OF READINGS FROM THE SCRIPT. THE DIRECTOR WOULD LIKE ACTORS TO BE FAMILIAR WITH THE CHARACTERS, SO CHARACTER DESCRIPTIONS ARE BELOW. AGES ARE GIVEN IN THE DESCRIPTIONS, BUT THERE IS SOME FLEXIBILITY IN HOW THESE ROLES MAY BE CAST IN THE GCA PRODUCTION.

BRITISH ACCENT IS IMPORTANT TO “NOISES OFF” – THE PLAY CONTAINS A MIX OF AMERICAN ACCENTS AND BRITISH. MOST OF THE CHARACTERS ARE AMERICAN ACTORS WHO PLAY BRITISH CHARACTERS, SO BOTH ACCENTS WILL BE NECESSARY. ACCENTS ARE NOTED IN THE DESCRIPTIONS BELOW. NON-ACTOR CHARACTERS ARE AMERICAN. PLEASE ATTEMPT TO USE AN ACCENT, WHEN APPROPRIATE, AT AUDITIONS TO THE BEST OF YOUR ABILITY. ACTORS WHO ARE CAST WILL BE GIVEN TOOLS AND ASSISTANCE TO DEVELOP THEIR ACCENTS FOR PERFORMANCES.

CHARACTER DESCRIPTIONS:

FEMALE CHARACTERS:

DOTTY OTLEY (offstage)/MRS. CLACKET (character on stage) – Late middle-aged: AS DOTTY: A late-middle-aged American actress. Forgetful. Dating Garry, though she attempts to make him jealous by meeting with Freddy. AS MRS. CLACKET: A Cockney Housekeeper for the Brent’s home in England. Hospitable, though slow.

BROOKE ASHTON (offstage)/VICKI (character on stage) – 20’s: AS BROOKE: A young inexperienced American actress. Pays no attention to other performers, either in performance or backstage. She seems as though she is not really present – like she is somewhere else inside her head. Is always losing her contact lenses. One-third of a Lloyd–Poppy–Brooke love triangle. AS VICKI: An English woman who works for the tax authority and is trying to woo Roger.

BELINDA BLAIR (offstage)/FLAVIA BRENT (character on stage) – 30’s: AS BELINDA: Cheerful and sensible, a reliable American actress. She may have feelings for Freddy. AS FLAVIA: Phillip Brent’s English wife. She is dependable, though not one for household duties.

POPPY NORTON-TAYLOR – 20’s: American Stage Manager. Emotional and over-sensitive, and envious of Brooke, whom she understudies. Carrying Lloyd’s child. One-third of a Lloyd-Poppy-Brooke love triangle.

MALE CHARACTERS:

LLOYD DALLAS – Middle-aged: The director of the play “Nothing On.” Temperamental. One third of a Lloyd–Poppy–Brooke love triangle.

GARRY LEJEUNE (offstage)/ROGER (character on stage) – 30’s: AS GARRY: An American actor who never finishes a sentence. Always is completing sentences with, “you know…” Easily fired up, repeatedly tries to attack Freddy after believing that Dotty was cheating on him with Freddy. Speech affectations disappear onstage but are ever present offstage. Dating Dotty. AS ROGER: An English Real estate agent who is attempting to rent Flavia’s and Phillip’s home, but uses it for his own personal benefit.

FREDERICK FELLOWS (offstage)/PHILLIP BRENT & SHEIKH (characters on stage) – 30’s: AS FREDDY: An American actor with a serious fear of violence and blood. Gets nosebleeds easily. Often questions the meaning of his lines and moves. Blames himself often for things going wrong. AS PHILLIP BRENT: An Englishman who lives out of the country with his wife Flavia to avoid paying taxes. He enters the country knowing that if he is caught by Inland Revenue, he will lose most of the year’s income. AS SHEIKH: A Middle-Eastern, interested in renting Flavia’s and Phillip’s home and is the spitting image of Phillip.

SELSDON MOWBRAY (offstage)/BURGLER (character on stage) – Elderly: AS SELSDON MOWBRAY: An elderly alcoholic Englishman who hides his bottles onstage. If he is not in sight while rehearsing, the stage crew must find him before he passes out. Is hard of hearing when he wants to be. AS BURGLER: Old Cockney man in his seventies, breaking into the Brent’s home.

TIMOTHY ALLGOOD – 20’s: An over-worked American Assistant Stage Manager. Understudies Selsdon and Freddy.

For any additional questions about auditions, contact Director Steven Arnold by email at [email protected].