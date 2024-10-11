Chestertown Flashback: Rock Hall batters

Thank you to Don Sutton, who identified the ump in last week’s baseball photograph as his grandfather Reamy East. Mr. East served as umpire for many Little League games.

Sticking with the baseball theme for one more week, today’s Flashback Photo is a handsome lineup of Rock Hall players. If you can identify anyone in this undated photo, please let us know at [email protected].

The Bordley History Center at 301 High Street in Chestertown will continue to house the exhibit of SPACE photographs taken in 1984 by Tyler Campbell throughout the month of October. Visit to see the behind-the-scenes images of the filming of the CBS miniseries SPACE, and to help identify those who appear. Kent County genealogy records are also available to peruse on a drop-in basis, and the museum’s shop stocks a range of books and other items. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am – 2 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 1 pm.