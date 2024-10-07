Does the End Justify the Means? By Bob Moores

One of my puzzlements over the last eight years is why evangelicals prefer Donald Trump. Why do they support a man who is, by almost every measure, antithetical to the teaching of Jesus?

Evangelicals believe, I am told, that not only is the Bible the inspired and authoritative word of God, but also that it is their duty to spread the “good news” of Jesus’ message of salvation. Wouldn’t it follow, then, that evangelicals should find Trump’s disdain of Jesus’ counsel reprehensible?

Until recently, I had two evangelical friends with whom I, a humanist, could candidly discuss religion. Neither particularly liked Trump the man, though one admired his “strongman” authoritative persona. The other, when I asked who he was going to vote for in the 2016 election, said “I am going to hold my nose and vote for Trump.” That was a clue.

Last year, I took a course on artificial intelligence at Washington College’s WC-ALL (college for old folks) wherein I discovered the AI program called ChatGPT. The basic version is free and downloadable as an app on your phone or computer. You can ask any question (and I mean any question you can think of) and ChatGPT will give you a reasonably unbiased answer of usually less than one page. In other words, it’s a very succinct version of Wikipedia if all you want is a brief summary rather than the Full Monty.

I asked ChatGPT “Why do Evangelicals like Trump?” It responded with eight reasons, with this summary at the end:

Evangelicals’ support for Trump is not based on an alignment with his personal lifestyle or moral character, but rather on his policy positions, political pragmatism, cultural defense, and his administration’s actions in areas they deeply care about.

The principal reason was that Evangelicals view Trump as a “means to an end” who advocates for policies they favor. Putting it in my words, Evangelicals view Trump as a useful scoundrel.

Let’s explore the concept of “the end justifies the means”, a phrase attributed to Italian Renaissance political philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli, from whom the term “Machiavellian” has come to mean cunning and unscrupulous political behavior.

For you who believe that the end justifies the means, consider these questions:

In order to accomplish your goals (the end) is it worth creating distrust in our democratic institutions and Constitution (the means) which have served us well for more than two centuries?

Would you advocate for a person who falsely accuses his opponent of crimes he himself commits, repeatedly displays contempt for the law of our land, and lives only to enrich and empower himself?

Would you promote a person who intimidates election officials with threats if they do not illegally rig results in his favor, i.e., break the law for him?

“We end up becoming the thing we hate when we sacrifice our principles to achieve our goals.” Martin Luther King Jr.

“Love gained by lies is not true love. A victory obtained by cheating is no true victory. An outcome obtained illegally is illegitimate.” Philosopher James Bellerjeau

“If one takes care of the means, the end will take care of itself.” Mohandas Gandhi

For evangelicals, Mark 8:36: “For what shall it profit a man if he shall gain the whole world and lose his own soul.”

I don’t believe the destination matters more than the road one travels. If you can do a little good along the way, isn’t that what life is about?

The end does not justify the means!

Bob Moores retired from Black & Decker/DeWalt in 1999 after 36 years. He was the Director of Cordless Product Development at the time. He holds a mechanical engineering degree from Johns Hopkins University