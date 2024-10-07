Heather Mizeur announces endorsement of Francois Sullivan for KCPS Board of Education

Today, former Maryland delegate Heather Mizeur proudly endorses incumbent Francoise Sullivan for Kent County Public Schools Board of Education in the upcoming 2024 election.

“I support incumbent Francoise Sullivan for the Board of Education because her proven leadership, dedication to student success, and commitment to fostering inclusive, innovative learning environments ensure that our schools continue to thrive. Her experience and vision make her the steady hand we need to navigate the challenges ahead.”

Sullivan is currently serving her 2nd year as the Vice President of the KCPS Board of Education. She also served as the co-chair of the Citizens Advisory Committee. She has appeared multiple times in Annapolis to give testimony on proposed bills that would benefit KCPS and the Kent County community.

“I am proud to have the endorsement of Heather Mizeur,” said Francoise Sullivan. “She is a strong believer in public education and understands the needs of our small, rural school district.”

The 2024 election will be held on November 5.

For more information on Francoise Sullivan’s campaign, please visit www.voteforsullivan.org.

About Heather Mizeur:

Mizeur is a former elected official, she served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2007-2015. Since that time she has lived full time on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and is currently the CEO of a non-profit organization she founded that addresses social justice issues. In 2022, she ran for the United States House of Representatives in Maryland’s 1st congressional district, challenging incumbent U.S. Representative Andy Harris.

About Francoise Sullivan:

Sullivan is completing her first term on the KCPS Board of Education, where she has been dedicated to advancing student success. A Worton resident since 2003, she runs a website design business and is active in the community previously volunteering on the KidSpot board, the Chestertown Tea Party Festival committee and the HP Festival committee. She also serves on the Marketing Committee for the Garfield Center for the Arts. She and her husband, Mark, have two children in Kent County Public Schools.