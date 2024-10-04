Ruehrmund retires from UM Chester River Health Foundation

Maryann Ruehrmund, CFRE, ACHE, Executive Director and Chief Development Officer of the University of Maryland Chester River Health Foundation (UM CRHF), is retiring this month after nearly three decades of service. UM CRHF raises funds to support quality patient care at University of Maryland Shore Medical at Chestertown, a member organization of University of Maryland Shore Regional Heath (UM SRH) and the University of Maryland Medical System.

In 1994, Ruehrmund was recruited for the newly created Director of Development position for the former Kent & Queen Anne’s Hospital, where she was tasked with creating a development program to enhance patient care services through funding capital projects, new and replacement medical technology, and funding employee scholarships.

In the early 2000’s the Chester River Health System was formed and the Foundation became incorporated. and tasked with fundraising activities for the hospital as well as for a skilled nursing facility and home care and hospice organizations serving Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties. She left that position in 2004 and established Success by Design, a consulting firm serving not-for-profit organizations and small for-profit businesses.

In 2009, Ruehrmund returned to the health care system as Executive Director of the Foundation. She became a member of the UM SRH Senior Leadership team and recently was awarded the exclusive Town Watch Award by the MidShore Community Foundation, which recognizes individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and service in the Mid-Shore community. She is a member of the Kent County Ethics Commission and was recently elected as the Commission’s Chairperson. She became a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) in 2004.

Under Ruehrmund’s leadership, the community donated more than $28 million to support the continued advancement of health care services, the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment and the growth of scholarship funding for team members at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

“On behalf of the UM Shore Regional Health family, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to Maryann for nearly three decades of service to our community,” said Ken Kozel, UM SRH President and CEO. “Throughout her tenure, Maryann has been a driving force behind the Chester River Health Foundation’s success. Her passion for our mission and her exceptional ability to build strong relationships with the Foundation board and our community have made a lasting impact. Her efforts in fundraising and community engagement have not only advanced our organization but have also enriched the lives of countless individuals we have served.”