Kent Cultural Alliance launches 2025 project grant cycle for arts and culture initiatives

The Kent Cultural Alliance (KCA) is excited to announce the opening of its rolling grant cycle for Project Grants for the 2025 Fiscal Year. These grants, capped at $1,000, are available to community-based organizations in Kent County, Maryland, that are producing arts or culture-related projects. Each grant may cover up to 50% of the total project budget. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until funds are depleted.

KCA envisions the arts as a catalyst for engagement, education, and connection throughout Kent County. Past successful projects include initiatives aimed at discouraging youth vaping, “Discover Turner’s Creek” Day, and musical events at the Kent County Fair. These grants aim to extend arts and cultural programming to diverse audiences across the county. Importantly, applicants do not need to be arts organizations or registered 501(c)(3) entities; rather, they should present well-developed programs featuring a significant arts or cultural component.

The application process is streamlined, focusing on the organizing group, project details, and a project budget, with no need for a full organizational budget. While grants may be requested for any amount up to $1,000, applicants are encouraged to consider smaller requests as well. The application is designed to be concise, though KCA may follow up with additional questions.

For inquiries about the Project Grant, please contact KCA at (410) 778-3700, email Deputy Director Hester Sachse at [email protected], or visit the KCA offices Tuesday through Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM. The KCA offices are located at the Raimond Cultural Center at 101 Spring Avenue, Chestertown MD.