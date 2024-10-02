J.D. Vance Wins the Vice-Presidential Debate, With Help from Walz by J.E. Dean

Earlier this week, I jotted down my expectations for the CBS-sponsored Vice-Presidential debate. I described J.D. Vance as arrogant, unprepared, and undisciplined. I described Governor Tim Walz as unflappable, noting that as a former high school teacher he could handle an unruly child.

Boy, was I wrong. The J.D. Vance who debated Walz last night was remarkably articulate and disciplined. He shook Walz’s hand and, after the debate, introduced his wife to Walz and his wife. He avoided name calling. Never once did he call Walz a communist or suggest that he quit his National Guard unit when it became clear it would be deployed overseas.

That is not to say that Vance was truthful in the debate or that he answered the moderators’ questions. Vance incredibly argued that Donald Trump saved Obamacare as president, failing to acknowledge that Trump campaigned to repeal it in 2016. He also tap-danced around a discussion of climate change, repeating Trump’s focus on jobs while effectively denying that carbon emissions are changing the environment.

On the issue of gun violence, Vance reiterated the Trump administration position that gun violence results from mentally disturbed people. He also suggested that illegal immigration contributed to the problem because violent migrants are importing guns. No evidence was offered in support of the claim.

Walz responded to some of Vance’s misstatements, but frequently spoke in generalities. He repeated some Harris campaign slogans, things like “an Opportunity Economy” and, with only a few exceptions, did not directly challenge Vance. He also responded to Vance on several issues by emphasizing agreement with him. In doing so, he legitimized much of the Trump agenda.

The low point of the debate for Vance was the discussion of the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The discussion came towards the end of the evening. Walz challenged Vance on Trump’s actions suggesting Trump is a threat to democracy. Vance responded by suggesting that “censorship” by the Democrats was the real threat. That claim rang hollow.

Vance also boldly offered that there was a peaceful transfer of power after Trump lost the election (which Vance refused to acknowledge). Trump left the White House voluntarily on January 20, 2021—that, according to Vance—was the peaceful transition of power.

Walz’ low point of the evening came at the hands of CBS moderator Margaret Brennan. Minnesota Public Radio and others have recently challenged Walz’s claim that he was in Hong Kong during the student revolt in Tiananmen Square in 1989. He wasn’t. Brennan asked Walz to explain the discrepancy. In response, Walz offered a convoluted history of his own upbringing and expressed pride in his trips to China before admitting that he was mistaken.

Vance did not have to add a word to the discussion. Walz had shot himself in the foot. The expression on his face during his response did as much damage as the response itself.

After watching the debate, I wrote down why I thought Vance had won.

Avoided name-calling. Never once did Vance mention communism or call Walz “dumb.”

Pronounced Kamala Harris’ name correctly.

Remarkably disciplined, rarely interrupting Walz.

Expressing agreement or at least a willingness to discuss policy on some issues.

Expressed sympathy for Walz after Walz mentioned his son had witnessed a shooting.

Avoided attacking Walz personally on his military service or claiming that he was a coach. (Walz was an assistant coach).

Carefully avoided repeating controversial Trump or Vance statements.

Avoided contradicting Trump policies.

Smoothly brushed off past statements, such as calling Trump “America’s Hitler.”

Shook Walz’s hand at the end of the debate.

Vance was too slippery for either Walz or the CBS moderators.

So, what impact will the debate have on the election going forward?

Nothing said in the debate is likely to materially change votes in November, but Vance succeeded in doing something that his running mate has been unable to do in recent months—sound sane and civil. Trump’s aides must have been ecstatic last night.

I had hoped that the debate would be the forum where voters could see what an unqualified and dangerous politician Vance is. That did not happen and is unfortunate.

The 2024 election remains close. Last night’s debate did nothing to change that.

J.E. Dean is a retired attorney and public affairs consultant. He writes on politics, government, and, too infrequently, other subjects.