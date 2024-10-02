Avalon Spy Town Meeting Tonight with School Board Candidates and Guide to Voting

The Avalon Foundation and the Talbot Spy have announced that the two organizations will collaborate once again on a community Town Hall meeting, this time for candidates running for the Talbot County Board of Education. The meeting will be held Tonight, October 2, at 6 p.m. at the Avalon main theatre to discuss the educational issues facing our community.

Spy Columnist Craig Fuller has agreed to host the evening’s program. Mr. Fuller has lived in Talbot County for the last seven years. Before his arrival, he served four years in the White House as assistant to President Reagan for Cabinet Affairs, followed by four years as chief of staff to Vice President George H.W. Bush. He later was the CEO of public affairs firms and associations in Washington, D.C., before his retirement.

The program is anticipated to last 120 minutes. It will be live-streamed on Mid-Shore Community Television and the Spy’s Facebook channel. Attendance at the Avalon will be on a first-come basis, and there will be no charge for admission. Donations, however, are welcome to support the cost of this event and future community programming.

The Avalon has created a helpful voter guide for residents to help determine their district and candidates. Watch below.