What Is ecological friendly gardening?

Learn about ecological friendly gardening at the Oct. 10 meeting of the Chesapeake Bay Herb Society. Taylor Applegarth and Ted Martini will cover such topics as soil health, native plants, water conservation, pest management, wildlife habitat, biodiversity, and reducing waste. They will explain gardening techniques in each area that help improve the environment—as well as your garden.

Taylor Applegarth has a nursery at 1709 Taylor Island Road, Woolford, Maryland. He has a Dorchester native edible permaculture farm and nursery. Taylor and his family are very active with the Cambridge farmer’s market on the Choptank and the Easton farmer’s market. He lives his philosophy of ecological friendly gardening.

Ted Martini’s horticultural career began with a lifelong passion for garden spaces and a degree in Landscape Gardening. His professional achievements include a variety of public and private landscape designs, the position of Garden Manager of an historic Public Garden, and his most recent work in the restoration of historic private gardens. Ted recently received his Masters of Science in Ecological Landscape Design.

The society will meet at 6 p.m. at Christ Church Parish Hall, 111 S. Harrison Street, Easton. Meetings include a social period, an herbal potluck dinner, a short business meeting, and a presentation on an herb-related topic. The theme for October is fall herbs and spices (cardamom, coriander, and saffron).

CBHS was formed in 2002 to share knowledge of herbs with the local community. The group maintains the herb garden at Pickering Creek Audubon Center.

For more information, call (410) 763-8843 or visit the Society’s Facebook page.