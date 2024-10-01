The Arc Welcomes Emily McDermott as Vice President of External Relations

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc) is pleased to announce that Emily McDermott has joined the enterprise as Vice President of External Relations where she will lead The Arc’s development, government relations, communications, and engagement teams Emily joins The Arc at a pivotal moment as The Arc continues to grow rapidly and expand services throughout the region.

Emily has more than 18 years of progressive leadership experience working as Director and Account Supervisor at FOVNDRY, Communications Manager for the Atlanta Opera, and other communications agencies and non-profits. She is known for her thoughtful and collaborative leadership style, her ability to balance vision with compassionate action, strengthening relationships, and fostering strategic partnerships that drive growth and amplify the organization’s mission. Most recently, Emily served as the Senior Account Director at Abel Communications in Baltimore, where she supported employee recruiting, client relations and process, new service development, business development, and cultivating internal culture. With her experience, Emily is poised to further enhance The Arc’s reputation and visibility, helping the organization reach key audiences and share its impactful stories.

“I am excited to welcome Emily to our Executive Leadership Team,” said Jonathon Rondeau, President & CEO. “Emily brings a wealth of expertise to the team as well as a genuine passion for community-building. Her work will enhance The Arc’s reputation and visibility, helping us reach key audiences and share impactful stories.”

A natural leader and listener, Emily is committed to telling The Arc’s story in a way that resonates deeply with the community. She will lead a dynamic external relations team eager to highlight the organization’s mission, vision, and work throughout the region.

Emily holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations with a minor in psychology from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. Her dedication to excellence has earned her the Paul E. Welsh Award, and she was named to The Daily Record‘s VIP List of Successful by 40 honorees.

About The Arc Central Chesapeake Region