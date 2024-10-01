Town of Chestertown Partners with Washington College for Interactive Tree Survey

The Town of Chestertown has partnered with Washington College’s Geospatial Innovation Program (GIP) to create a comprehensive tree survey, made possible in collaboration with the Chestertown Tree Committee. The survey aims to create a detailed inventory of public and street trees within the town, providing valuable data for future planning and preservation efforts.

To enhance public engagement and transparency, the project includes an interactive dashboard that allows town residents to view and explore the survey data. This user-friendly tool will provide real-time information on tree locations, species, and health conditions, enabling citizens to stay informed about the town’s green spaces. The survey will also help to assess the current state of the town’s tree canopy, which is currently close to 35 percent. The goal is to increase the canopy to at least 40 percent, ensuring a healthy and vibrant urban forest that benefits both the environment and the community.

“We are thrilled to embark on this important initiative to protect and enhance Chestertown’s tree canopy,” said Jeff Coomer, the Tree Committee member spearheading the project. “The interactive dashboard will be a valuable resource for both the committee and the community, allowing us to make informed decisions about tree care and planting.”

Washington College GIP Director, Dr. Tarek Rashed, emphasized the College’s commitment to using geospatial technology for community-focused projects. “This tree survey is a prime example of how geospatial innovation systems can empower local communities to make a positive impact on their environment,” he said.

The town-wide survey will begin this week and will involve volunteers carefully examining trees throughout Chestertown. Although the focus is on public trees, the survey will also capture data on street adjacent trees on private property, provided the information can be gathered from a public right-of-way.

Residents can expect to see volunteers working in various parts of town, carefully examining trees and using a mobile app to record data. The survey is expected to take approximately a year to complete, with ongoing updates to ensure the data remains current.

The collected data will be used to inform the Tree Committee’s planning efforts, including identifying areas for new tree plantings, determining the need for tree removals or treatments, and assessing the overall health of the town’s tree canopy.

The Chestertown Tree Committee encourages community members to support this important project and to visit the interactive dashboard once it becomes available. By understanding the town’s tree resources, residents can play an active role in preserving and enhancing Chestertown’s green spaces for generations to come.