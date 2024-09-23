Pickering Creek Audubon Center Unveils New Autumn Wetland Trail Guide

Pickering Creek Audubon Center is excited to announce the debut of its new Autumn Wetland Overlook Trail Guide, available October 1st. This trail guide enhances the visitor experience along the Center’s mile-long wetland trail, which winds through over 90 acres of shallow water wetlands and meadow habitats and features four scenic viewing platforms.

The trail is marked by knee-high, numbered posts that correspond with the newly released interpretive brochure. The guide highlights seasonal attractions such as blooming wildflowers and potential wildlife sightings, making it an ideal tool for families and nature enthusiasts alike. “Using our new guide is the perfect way to introduce kids and adults to our local ecosystems, with fall being one of the best times to enjoy these trails,” says Michele Johnson, Pickering Creek Educator.

Located in the heart of the Atlantic Flyway, Pickering Creek’s wetlands are a vital habitat for birds. These wetlands provide crucial nesting grounds and migratory resting points for millions of birds each year. “Our bird monitoring data shows us that when habitat is improved, the birds eventually show up. This trail is one of the best places on the shore to observe birds throughout the year. The viewing platforms are especially great for seeing wading birds and waterfowl in the fall,” says Mark Scallion, Director of Pickering Creek.

Visitors walking the trail can observe the benefits of the wetland restoration efforts that began in 2002. These efforts, carried out in collaboration with the Chesapeake Wildlife Heritage, local students, and volunteers, have focused on restoring and maintaining healthy habitats for the diverse wildlife species that inhabit the wetlands.

“We want visitors to feel that Pickering Creek is a place for everyone and every season, where each visit offers a new adventure. This trail is a testament to community-based conservation and education, which we’ve highlighted along the Wetland Overlook Trail,” says Megan Swadley, Pickering Creek Educator.

Pickering Creek is open daily in October from 7:00 AM to 6:30 PM, check the Center’s website for November hours. Trail guides are available to pick up at the trailhead and in the Welcome Center. Visitors are advised to wear boots, as periodic wet spots may occur on the trail, especially later in the fall season.