Washington College Thrills with October Events

Washington College invites the community to explore their passions with an array of events open to the public this October. From delving into our social emotional skills, to celebrating the species with whom we cohabitate, there’s something for everyone to discover.

Discover the Social Emotional Skills of Adolescents

The child and adolescent social-emotional learning expert, Caroline Maguire, ACCG, PCC, M.Ed. is coming to Washington College to present her talk, “Why Will No One Play with Me? Teachable Coachable Social Skills.” Maguire will address ways to support all children and adolescents through the challenging social and emotional issues that arise on the playground and beyond. A bestselling author, Maguire coaches parents, teachers and child caregivers on strategies to positively support children of all ages, demographics and lifestyles. The event will be held on Tuesday, October 1 at 5 p.m. in Hynson Lounge at Hodson Hall. This event is co-sponsored by the Gibson-Wagner Psychology Department Fund, Washington College’s Holstein Program in Ethics, the William James Forum, and community partner Radcliffe Creek School. To learn more about the event and to register online, visit https://Caroline-Maguire-at-WC.eventbrite.com. Registration is encouraged to ensure a seat, as space is limited.

Living Writers Poetry Series: Two Authors Speak on Sylvia Plath and Podcasting as a Poet

Washington College celebrates the power of the written word as the Rose O’Neill Literary House’s Living Writers Poetry Series continues this month. This exciting series features acclaimed authors who will share their work on select days throughout the 2024-2025 academic year. All events are free and open to the public, offering a unique opportunity to engage with these literary talents in a Q&A session after each reading. The month of October kicks off with two writers: Carl Phillips, author of 17 books of poetry and Pulitzer Prize winner, and Diannely Antigua, author of two collections of poetry and an educator. Phillips is scheduled to give a lecture on Sylvia Plath on Tuesday, October 1 at 6 p.m. and a reading of his own work on Wednesday, October 2 at 7 p.m. Antigua’s lecture will be about making a podcast on Wednesday, October 23 at 6 p.m. and a reading from her poetry will follow on Thursday, October 24 at 6 p.m. Full event details can be found on the Rose O’Neill Literary House webpage.

Discover Inner Creativity Through Film

The Department of Communication and Media Studies continues to ignite curiosity among film lovers with its The Creative Life film series. This thought-provoking cinematic line-up delves into the diverse ways individuals and groups engage in creative practices. Featuring a variety of films from different time periods and genres, the series explores the motivations behind pursuing creative passions, the challenges and joys of producing authentic work, and the interconnectedness between the creative process and the surrounding world. All screenings are free and open to the public. This month’s film, Paterson, is a light-hearted film that follows the story of protagonist Paterson, a bus driver with a passion for writing poetry. The screening will take place on Thursday, October 3 at 7 p.m. in Litrenta Lecture Hall in the Toll Science Center.

A Compilation of Award-Winning Plays in One Night

Theatregoers will be intrigued by the Department of Theatre and Dance’s production of 8x10x2, which is an evening of award-winning plays compiled into one show. The show consists of 10 eight-minute long plays. Co-directed by Dale Daigle, head of the department of theatre and dance, and student Courtney Poetsch, the show will be performed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, October 3 – 5 at 7 p.m. in Tawes Theatre at the Gibson Center for the Arts. This production is free and open to the public, although donations to the Kent County Food Drive are encouraged.

Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day

The Center for Environment and Society (CES) and the Town of Chestertown will co-sponsor a World Migratory Bird Day event at MuSE: A Community Museum. The event will feature Deirdre Murphy , a contemporary visual artist whose work delves into the intricate connections between art and science, and Maren Gimpel, associate director of Foreman’s Branch Bird Observatory. Murphy is the artist behind Nest Alchemy, which is an exhibition series exploring the intersection of art and science through the lenses of natural patterns, data visualization, and climate change. The two will discuss the importance of fall migration and its impact on the region. The event is free and open to the public and will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8. Muse is located at 210 S. Cross St. in Chestertown.

How to Preserve our Grasslands: Meadow Restoration

Environmentalists will have the opportunity to learn about habitat management with Dan Small, Director of the Natural Lands Project at Washington College, as he discusses “Meadow Restoration Large and Small” at the Sultana Education Foundation’s Third Thursday Speaker Series. Using the Lawrence Preserve’s warm grass meadow as an example, Small will discuss the environmental importance of this type of terrain. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place on Thursday, October 17 at 6 p.m. at the Harwood Nature Center at the Lawrence Wetlands Preserve. More information is available at the Sultana website.

Daddy Long Legs: A Rags-to-Riches Musical

The Music Department is proud to present John Caird and Paul Gordon’s Daddy Long Legs as their fall musical. Experience the story of orphaned teenager Jerusha Abbott, sent to college by a mysterious benefactor with the deal that she will write him letters monthly. This show will feature music majors Stevie Lyles ‘26 and Evan Paddock ‘27. The performances take place on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. in Hotchkiss Recital Hall at the Gibson Center for the Arts. Tickets for the general audience will be $10 and can be purchased online or at the door. More information can be found on the Music Department’s event listing.

Freestyle Continues to Thrill at The Kohl Gallery

Washington College’s Kohl Gallery is excited to open their 2024 -2025 season with Freestyle, an exhibition that explores the intersection of art and sport featuring recent works by Brandon Donahue-Shipp and Katie Pumphrey. Freestyle, which was open throughout September, will remain on view through October 19. For more information, visit the Kohl Gallery’s webpage.

Directions to Washington College and a map of campus are available online. For more information on these events and others, please visit www.washcoll.edu.