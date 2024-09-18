Rep. Andy Harris Becomes Chair of the House Freedom Caucus

The Hill reported last night that MD-1 Rep. Andy Harris was elected as the new chair of the House Freedom Caucus, replacing Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) after his primary defeat. Harris was elected after Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) withdrew from the race. Harris’s term will run through 2024.
The Freedom Caucus continues to exert influence, with Speaker Mike Johnson preparing to vote on their preferred government funding proposal.
