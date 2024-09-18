MENU

September 18, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Rep. Andy Harris Becomes Chair of the House Freedom Caucus

The Hill reported last night that MD-1 Rep. Andy Harris was elected as the new chair of the House Freedom Caucus, replacing Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) after his primary defeat. Harris was elected after Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) withdrew from the race. Harris’s term will run through 2024.

The Freedom Caucus continues to exert influence, with Speaker Mike Johnson preparing to vote on their preferred government funding proposal.

Read the full story here

