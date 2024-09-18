A Second Assassination Attempt on Trump by J.E. Dean

The 2024 presidential election keeps getting uglier and uglier. Last week, we heard more about immigrants eating pets than about school children who don’t get lunch. We also read that Donald Trump took a conspiracy theorist who speculated that the September 11 terrorist attacks were an “inside job” to events memorializing those attacks.

I was reading about Ms. Loomer when the news about the assassination attempt was posted. I was relieved that it was immediately clear that Trump was not hurt.

Fortunately, police spotted the shooter in time and eventually apprehended him. We should be grateful for the excellent work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement officers involved.

The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, is now in custody. Unlike the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, authorities will be able to fully understand why Routh sought to kill Trump. That information will be useful but could also be dangerous if it motivates more political violence.

Trump, like Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and dozens of other political figures, is hated by some. That hate, some of it reflecting policy disagreements on issues like immigration, reproductive rights, civil rights, education, and foreign policy, and some of it reflected in race-hate, misogyny, or even the way a candidate looks, is a fact of life for candidates. You cannot run for office in the United States without experiencing it.

Running for public office involves receiving threatening letters, including death threats, efforts to produce damaging information to use in campaigns, and the risk of assassination. As a result, many people who would be outstanding candidates for public office do not run. The risks outweigh the benefits, especially the possibility of assassination.

After the first assassination attempt on Trump on July 13, I was appalled when the ex-president’s campaign launched fundraising efforts intended to monetize the event. I was disgusted when Trump and other suggested that God had intervened to save Trump—if God wanted to save Trump, he would have prevented the shooter from taking a shot at him. Right?

I was equally appalled at sick humor suggesting it was unfortunate that the assassin’s bullet missed. I heard, “He had it coming” and “violence begets violence.” I do not subscribe to the eye for an eye principle.

Everyone should condemn both attempts on Trump’s life and pray that another would-be assassin does not make a third attempt on Trump, Harris, or anyone else. That risk is higher than ever now.

Political violence is an attack on democracy. Had either assassination attempt against Trump been successful, I would be denied my opportunity to vote against him. The entire 2024 election would also have been thrown into chaos. Given Trump’s dominance in the Republican party, there is nobody to replace him on the ticket. Certainly not J.D. Vance.

If Harris won the election (against who?), many people would not accept her presidency as legitimate, especially Republicans who, regardless of what police uncovered about the assassination, would blame the Democrats.

Hate can kill democracy, not only because democracy does not work without civil discourse between candidates, but because hate injects fear into voters and candidates. Hate distracts everyone from talking about America’s future and how government should serve the people. And hate makes us question whether we are human enough to be able to govern ourselves.

J.E. Dean is a retired attorney and public affairs consultant. He writes on politics, government, and, too infrequently, other subjects.