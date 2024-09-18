Allegheny Piano Quintet in Concert

A unique opportunity to experience chamber music at its finest at The Church of the Holy Trinity, 502 S. Morris St., Oxford MD, the afternoon of Thursday, September 26th at 4 p.m. The Allegheny Ensemble is a group of professional musicians dedicated to bringing the music of piano and strings to life. Directed by Sachiho Murasugi, violinist and Jeffrey Schoyen, cellist, of Salisbury University, MD the ensemble presents concerts of wide-ranging repertoire in the Mid-Atlantic region. Combining the expressive depth of strings with the rich sonority of the piano, the ensemble is committed to delivering dynamic performances and the joy of live music.

Members of the Allegheny Ensemble have stellar orchestral and chamber music backgrounds. They perform with orchestras throughout the world, perform as recitalists, serve in prominent University teaching positions, and create novel chamber music, music theater, and concert experiences. Local audiences have enjoyed Dr. Sachiho (Sachi) Murasugi’s performances with chamber orchestras at various Easton musical events as well as serving as Concertmaster of the Salisbury University Orchestra. Yuri Tomenko serves as the principal violist of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and is enjoyed by Symphony patrons throughout the year. Dr. Jeffrey Schoyen conducts the Salisbury University Orchestra, in addition to his teaching and performance commitments.

Amos Lawrence is a “new” chamber musician (violin) to Talbot County. Mr. Lawrence’s performance reviews share his “superb artistry,” “exceptional musicianship,” and “expressive phrasing.” Julie Nishimura is a pianist who has performed over 600 recitals, chamber music concerts and opera performances. You must ask about her creative music projects – they are amazing! At the September 26th concert, a talented violin student will be showcased. We are excited to present Olivia Kuntz, violin, and share her with Talbot County!

Please join us for a wonderful afternoon of chamber music. The concert will be about an hour in length. There are no tickets. A freewill offering will be taken to defray artist expenses. For further information, please contact 410-226-5134.