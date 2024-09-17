The Dreamcatcher Part Three: Dreamcatcher, Inc. By Jamie Kirkpatrick

(Author’s Note: This is the third chapter of “The Dreamcatcher,” a serial story in this space. If you missed a previous chapter, it’s available on my website: musingjamie.net)

When he was still a student at Haddon, Tatu felt something brewing inside his brain, something akin to herbal tea, but he was never quite able to put his finger on what that something was. However, within a month of arriving at Clark University, Tatu had not only discovered what that something was, but he also began to discern how to realize it, how to make, as it were, his personal dream come true.

And therein lay a great irony, for what had been lurking in Tatu’s mind for several years now was a Dreamcatcher. We all know the feeling: asleep, we enter a world where anything is possible, where random events and people emerge out of our subconscious past to sweep us up into some grand scheme or some devastating pitfall. But upon waking, it all fades away, leaving, if we’re lucky, only an ephemeral footprint which unsettles us throughout the following day. If only there were a way to capture our dreams so we could watch them again and again until were we were able to decipher their true meaning, their deeper message. In a word: a Dreamcatcher!

And so Tatu set out to invent just such a gizmo. And guess what! Within six months, he had a prototype: a nightcap that looked something like a ski hat with ear flaps that covered the temporal lobe of his brain. Made of a soft, plush material and infused with filaments and electrodes that could capture images produced by synapses deep within his brain, as well as the additional images produced by the rapid eye movements of deep sleep, Tatu’s first Dreamcatcher was able to capture and record his dreams as they occurred. Moreover, it was able to download those dreams to an App on Tatu’s bedside smartphone so that in the morning, he could push the play button and watch his dreams in all their glorious and disjointed detail. Then, in a move of marketing genius, Tatu decided a simple smartphone app would be free with the purchase of a Dreamcatcher headset ($999), but for an additional subscription fee, the Dreamcatcher app could be upgraded so that any sleeper’s dream could be forwarded to any therapist anywhere in the world for instant analysis. Therapists would have to pay a modest subscription fee to Dreamcatcher, Inc., but the return on that investment would be make it more than worthwhile.

All Tatu needed was some start-up capital. With the help of Clark’s Alumni Affairs Office, Tatu reached out to a few potential investors who were not only intrigued by the idea, but were also willing to invest the necessary funds for a reasonable return or a small stake in Tatu’s company, “Dreamcatcher, Inc.” With their seed money in hand, Tatu was off to the races. By the middle of his sophomore year at Clark, he had dropped out of school and was negotiating for production facilities in Taiwan, South Korea, Vancouver, and, in a nod to his Goan ancestors, an off-shore distribution center in the Azores that would service both the lucrative European and African markets.

Word of Dreamcatcher, Inc. quickly reached Hollywood, and Tatu was asked if he would like to pitch his idea to a group of potential investors with very deep pockets on Shark Tank. He agreed. A few months later, he made his pitch, describing his product, his manufacturing costs, his business and marketing plans, and his projected earnings. He even revealed his new company’s logo: a stylized image of a spider web. The chum was officially in the water, and the sharks acted as sharks do—they went into a frenzy. One shark offered Tatu a billion dollars for 51% of Dreamcatcher, Inc., at which point Tatu laughed and walked off the set.

A few weeks later, 60 Minutes aired a segment on Tatu’s Dreamcatcher. It included a lengthy interview with Tatu who, although admittedly a tad quirky, came across as a charming entrepreneur with an admirable social conscience. Soon thereafter, Dreamcatcher, Inc. went public and its stock soared like fireworks on the Fourth of July. Within a few years, little Tatu DeSouza, the boy whose classmates once called Clam, was as rich as Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and even Jeff Bezos. People all over he world were buying the Dreamcatcher; Tatu’s production facilities found it hard to keep up with demand. Moreover, Tatu’s tech people were almost overwhelmed: not only did everybody want the hardware that would record their nighttime ramblings, but they also wanted the upgraded software package that would enable them to share their dreams with anyone, anywhere, who might be interested.

Within a few months, the world seemed to become a kinder, gentler place, all thanks to Tatu’s plush little sleep hat, the sophisticated software that accompanied it, and the variety and vividness of the dreams they revealed. Within a few years, the human subconscious was rendered conscious, and the lingering shadows of our common psychoses gave way to dappled sunlight.

And what of Tatu’s parents, Solomon and Hyacinth? They did what all parents do: they basked in their son’s glory, for they had never doubted, not even for a second, that all his dreams (and theirs) would come true.

Jamie Kirkpatrick is a writer and photographer who lives in Chestertown. His work has appeared in the Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Washington College Alumni Magazine, and American Cowboy Magazine.

His most recent novel, “The Tales of Bismuth; Dispatches from Palestine, 1945-1948” explores the origins of the Arab-Israeli conflict. It is available on Amazon.