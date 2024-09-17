Publisher Notes: A Spy Journal Comes to Life and Other Footnotes

After 15 years in the spy business as the founder, publisher, and executive editor of the Chestertown Spy, Talbot Spy, Cambridge Spy, and, more recently, the Centreville Spy, I recently made a few editorial shifts that I’d like our readers to be aware of as we begin the fall season.

The first is the creation of the Spy Journal, which is the name of our new Facebook page and our new presence on Substack.

In the case of our Facebook page, this is our way of being a bit more efficient with our time by consolidating the Talbot Spy and Cambridge Spy into one manageable site. I apologize for any difficulty our FB followers have making the change, but it should be an easy transition for most.

The Spy Journal on Substack has a slightly different mission. The Spy Journal on substack will be devoted to the very best of the Spy. All too often, some of Spy’s best content from our excellent writers is too quickly replaced on our Homepage due to our daily updates. With the Spy Journal substack platform, we can highlight those extraordinary stories for extended periods in a curatorial fashion. Substack also allows us to reach new readers based on their interests. As always, the site will be free to all but with an option to donate. And this is the link for early adopters.

I’m also delighted to announce that starting this month, my dear friend and colleague, Jim Dissette, is the new publisher of the Chestertown Spy and its fledgling sister, the Centreville Spy. Jim, who has been the Chestertown Spy’s editor and writer for the last five years and has been a longtime advisor to me since 2009 when I started the Spy, is remarkably qualified to take on this new role and provide some much-needed relief to this publisher, who will be turning 70 next year.

Having said that, I remain incredibly honored and committed in my daily role as executive editor of the Talbot Spy (and its fledging sister, the Cambridge Spy) well into the future.

Both the Chestertown Spy and Talbot Spy will remain (with our gratitude) under the fiscal management of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation but now have two independent accounts. Jim and I have also have signed off on a memorandum of understanding between the Spies that allows us to share writers, content, editorial services, writers and tech support as well as jointly partner on sponsor ads in all four markets we serve.

Speaking of writers, I’d like to welcome two new regular Spy columnists, Maria Grant and Elizabeth Beggins, this month. Maria, who has written guest commentary for the Spy for many years, has recently agreed to take over the Tuesday column spot left sadly open with the recent death of Spy friend and writer Howard Freedlander.

Elizabeth comes to the Spy through her substack page, Chicken Scratch. Twice a month, Elizabeth will be sharing those columns on Saturdays. It’s also important to thank current Spy columnist Angela Rieck for agreeing to a new assignment to provide weekly commentary on science and scientists on the Mid-Shore, which will start this month.

I’m also pleased to note that Ryan Anthony, the Cambridge Spy’s terrific young writer, and reporter, will be spending more time on local city news as well as Dorchester County. I am grateful for Ryan’s contributions and his wonderful history mini-documentaries and look forward to much of the same in the months ahead.

Finally, the beginning of fall also marks the start of our twice-a-year fund appeal. I hope we prove every day the value of the Spy as an extremely local, education-based news source for the Mid-Shore. While our expenses are low, they do exist, and your support makes a world of difference in the life of this spy, our fantastic writers, and our beloved communities. And I am sorry in advance for a week of pop-up ads and emails starting on Monday asking for this critically needed help in paying our bills.

Warm regards,

Dave Wheelan

Publisher