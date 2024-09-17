KCPS Free Special Education Workshop

Join the Kent County Public Schools Family Support Resource Center and the Special Education Citizen’s Advisory Committee for a free workshop on the special education process.

“Understanding Special Education” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 in the media center at Kent County Middle School in Chestertown.

Attendees will gain a basic understanding of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and become more familiar with their role as parents in the development of Individualized Education Programs (IEPs).

Participants will also have the opportunity to learn practical strategies for participating effectively in IEP meetings.

Free dinner and childcare will be available.

Pre-registration is preferred, but not required. Register with the Family Support Resource Center at 410-778-5708, [email protected] or online at https://forms.gle/hjWzwpUbwWHv1S2B9.

Kent County Middle School is located at 402 E. Campus Ave., Chestertown.