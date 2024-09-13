Portion of Route 662 To Temporarily Close For Regional Medical Center Construction

A section of Maryland Route 662 is scheduled to temporarily close on or around October 1, 2024, to facilitate construction work related to the new University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center, according to University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) officials. Vehicle traffic will be detoured to State Route 50 (Ocean Gateway); the closure will extend from Airport Road on the south end to Hiners Lane on the north end, and is expected to last approximately seven months, with anticipated reopening prior to the start of the 2025 summer travel season.

“While we regret possible inconvenience this may cause to motorists, we want to assure the community that detailed contingency and emergency management plans are in place,” said Ken Kozel, CEO and President, UM SRH. “We have been working collaboratively with the State Highway Administration as well as Talbot County and Easton roads and emergency management officials to plan for safe and efficient management of a wide range of emergency scenarios.”

“We recognize the importance of this project for the future health and well-being of our community and surrounding areas,” said Joe Gamble, Talbot County Sheriff. “Our priority is to minimize disruptions while ensuring that essential services remain accessible throughout the construction period. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with all partners to maintain safe and reliable transportation routes during this time.”

The new UM SRH Regional Medical Center will be built on a 230-acre property at 10000 Longwoods Road in Easton, is scheduled for completion in summer 2028, and will replace UM Shore Medical Center in Easton, which presently serves as the primary medical facility for Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. Follow construction progress at umshoreregional.org/rmc.