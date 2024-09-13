Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Launches 27th Season with “Violin Virtuoso” Concerts

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra proudly opens its 27th season as the Delmarva Peninsula’s only professional symphony orchestra with a concert series titled “Violin Virtuoso.” This series will be held from September 26 to 29 across three venues: Easton, Maryland; Lewes, Delaware; and Ocean Pines, Maryland.
Maestro Repper describes the upcoming season as one filled with “energy, passion, and excitement,” highlighting the inclusion of world-class soloists, timeless favorites, and rare opportunities to experience works by under-performed composers. “There is something for everyone at the Mid-Atlantic Symphony, and we look forward to performing for you,” Repper says.
The “Violin Virtuoso” concerts will kick off with three performances, showcasing a blend of dramatic and triumphant music. The concerts will feature Johannes Brahms’ Tragic Overture, Alice Mary Smith’s Symphony in A Minor, and Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, performed by Grace Park, the celebrated winner of the Naumburg International Violin Competition.
Repper envisions the season-opening concerts as a journey from tragedy to triumph, starting with Brahms’ emotionally charged Tragic Overture and concluding with Mendelssohn’s exuberant Violin Concerto. Park, acclaimed for her artistry, passion, and virtuosity, will perform on a rare 1717 Guarneri violin. The San Francisco Chronicle has praised her as “fresh, different, and exhilarating,” making her performance of Mendelssohn’s concerto, known for its triumphant ending, a highly anticipated highlight of the series.
The concert series will also feature the rarely heard Symphony in A Minor by Alice Mary Smith (1839-1884), the first British woman to compose a symphony. Smith’s music, described by her contemporaries as “marked by elegance and grace … power and energy,” adds a distinctive and historically significant element to the program.
The “Violin Virtuoso” concert series will take place on:
Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 7:30 PM at Easton Church of God, 1009 N. Washington St, Easton, MD 21601
Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM at Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Hwy, Lewes, DE 19958
Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 3:00 PM at Community Church, 11227 Racetrack Rd, Ocean Pines, MD 21811
Tickets are available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org, by calling 1-888-846-8600, or at the door. For more information, please visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org.
ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, Delaware Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.
A complete schedule of the 2024-2025 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org
