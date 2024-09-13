Chestertown Flashback: What Decade?

A puzzle for our Flashback Fans: What decade do you think this photo is from?

If you recognize any of these young ladies, you may be a bit confused. The answer is: it’s from 1984.

That was the year that Space, a miniseries based on James Michener’s book of the same name and starring James Garner, Blair Brown, and Bruce Dern, among others, was filmed in Chestertown. Many community members became extras, including local photographer Tyler Campbell. There is lots of down time during any film shoot, so he had plenty of time to make behind-the-scenes photographs of the production and especially the locals in their costumes, hair and makeup.

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the shoot, the Bordley History Center will hold an open house–and a community detective project–on First Friday, October 4, 2024. There are roughly 50 photos from the production, but many of the people in the images have not been identified. The photos will be on display, and visitors who recognize anyone in them will be able to help put names to the faces.

Image courtesy of Tyler Campbell.