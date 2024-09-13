Remembering Harold Irving Coleman

September 18, 1928 – September 11, 2024

Harold Irving Coleman, a home builder known for his fine craftsmanship, died at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton on September 11, 2024, just one week shy of his 96th birthday.

Born in Rock Hall on September 18, 1928, Harold was the eldest of four children raised during the Great Depression. His late parents, John William Coleman. Sr. and E. Clara Eiermann Coleman, taught him to be independent, hardworking, and devoted to helping others. Even as a boy, Harold was working at his father’s side, learning how to do masonry and plaster. He graduated from Rock Hall High School in 1946 and began working with his father full time. When the Korean War broke out in 1950, Harold enlisted in the United States Army for two years of military service. After training at Maryland’s Fort Meade and Camp Kilmer in New Jersey, he was stationed in Bremerhaven, Germany, where he was part of the miliary police force.

Upon his return stateside in 1952, he married his hometown sweetheart, Nila Kay Stevens, who was just 18 at the time. They were married for 57 years. Together they raised three children and both were very active in several service organizations, including Chestertown Chapter 86 Order of the Eastern Star, the Chester Lodge #115, and the Boumi Shriners. He was also a member of the Frank M. Jarman American Legion Post 36.

Harold worked as a building contractor, completing high-end residential construction and renovation projects throughout Kent County. Among his many projects were custom homes for Robert Hewes in Quaker Neck and Frank LaMotte in Worton, as well as the historic preservation of the River House on Water Street in Chestertown. When his knees gave out in the mid-1970s, he became a building inspector for the State of Maryland, and, later, for Kent County. He was with the State of Maryland until 1996, when he joined the Kent County workforce. After 14 and a half years as county building inspector, he retired on June 30, 2011, at the age of 81.

Harold Coleman joined the Masons on April 5, 1951, becoming Master in 1960. With his wife, Nila Kay Coleman, he joined the Order of the Eastern Star in 1972. He served as Worthy Patron in 2001 and 2005, and joined the Centreville Chapter in 2018. At the time of his death, Harold had been a member of the Chester Lodge for nearly 74 years. He remained an officer with both the Chestertown and Centreville lodges of the Eastern Star, often donning his tux to accompany his Star companion, Mary Johnson.

In addition to his Grand Family, Harold is survived by his three children: Irving Bruce Coleman of Chestertown; Marcia Coleman Landskroener (Christian) of Millington, and Steven Drew Coleman (Joanie) of Lusby, Maryland. He had four grandchildren: Clay Lloyd Coleman (Sally) of Chestertown and Katie Marie Coleman of Millington (deceased 2023); Hillary Landskroener Bitting (Michael) of Chestertown; and Steven Tyler Coleman of St. Leonard. Harold adored his nine great-grandchilden: Mason, Henry and Lily Coleman (Clay), Sadler, Nila, and Bonnie Bitting (Hillary); Lydia and Layla Austin (Katie), and Colby Coleman (Tyler).

In addition to losing his wife in 2010 and his granddaughter in 2023, Harold was predeceased by his three siblings: Calvin Coleman, John Coleman Jr., and Marilyn Coleman Ashley, all of Chestertown.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 19 at 11 a.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, where relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, September 18, between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, in Rock Hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.

Arrangements are by the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, P. A., 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD 21620.