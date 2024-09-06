Wine of the Week: Antonelli Montefalco Rosso DOC

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend we will taste the Montefalco Rosso DOC 2020 ($19.50) from the Antonelli San Marco winery in Montefalco, a hill town in central Umbria. The medieval town has narrow streets overlooking farmland that resemble quilted squares. Montefalco Rosso must both age a minimum of 18 months and also contain between 60-70% Sangiovese, 10-15% Sagrantino and the balance is left to the winemaker’s discretion. When I began researching and tasting Italian wines over fifteen years ago, I fell under the spell of both Sagrantino and Sangiovese wines, from their early vintages like this week’s feature to their fullest expression of Sagrantino di Montefalco and Brunello di Montalcino. Alas, these powerhouse wines are reserved for holidays and very special occasions but the young ones like the Montefalco Rosso still satisfy!

In 1881, Francesco Antonelli gave up practicing law in Spoleto and bought the San Marco estate of 170 hectares, one of the historical wineries in the Montefalco DOCG area. Just like a house needs a firm foundation, Antonelli’s first priority was to transform and modernize the planting and farming. By 1899, there were 5,000 vines per hectare with the red wines showing great promise. The first bottling occurred in 1979 and the estate was certified organic in 2012. Ten hectares are dedicated to olive groves while 50 hectares are dedicated to vineyards. The focus is Umbria’s indigenous red grapes, Sagrantino and Sangiovese, and the white grapes Grechetto and Trebbiano Spoletino.

The heart of the property is the winery, located just below the original manor house. The underground cellars were designed for gravity vinification so the pressed grapes fall below into the tanks for fermentation and only the force of gravity enables the pomace to be discarded without pumps. I like the Montefalco Rosso’s fruity and intense aroma of berries; dry and balanced, it is a great wine with food, especially first courses of ravioli, risotto, tagliatelle, red meat entrees and mature cheeses. Drink it now or let it rest for a few years.

Antonelli San Marco also offers hospitality and tourism through their historic farmhouse, Casale Satriano, and a cooking school, Cucina in Cantina. Now that fall will soon be here, I look forward to preparing my fave Umbrian dish, pasta with cinghiale sauce over pappardelle to pair with the Montefalco Rosso.

Many of you are already fans of another Antonelli red wine, the delicious Baiocco. Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for another taste of Umbria-

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.