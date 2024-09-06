Chestertown Flashback: You’ve Got Mail

In the days before email, mail delivery was a significant part of the daily routine. We haven’t had much rain nor sleet nor snow this week, and lucky for this dedicated mail carrier, the weather was clear for him in this undated photo at the corner of Pine Street and Greenwood Avenue in Chestertown. If you look closely, you will see some residents on the steps of the house across the street, waiting for their mail. If you can identify this fellow, let us know at [email protected]. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

Many thanks to Robert W. Clark and Dawn in the comments, who helped identify the Betterton teachers in last week’s photo. They each agreed that Mrs. Mildred Dwyer, principal and 1st and 2nd grade teacher is on the left, and Mrs. Tarbutton, 5th and 6th grade teacher is on the right. In the middle is either Mrs. Jackson or Nancy Miller. If you can confirm or deny either of these names, please be in touch!