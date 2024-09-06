The Working Artists Forum to Hold “Pretty and Pink,” Charity Art Exhibit for Breast Cancer Awareness

The Working Artists Forum is holding a special charity art exhibit & sale as part of Breast Cancer Awareness on October 4th at the Waterfowl Building in Easton. Pretty in Pink will be held from 11am to 7pm and will showcase over 60 fine art framed works from its many accomplished artists.

Proceeds from the sale of the artwork will benefit the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center to support the Center’s mission of supplying a timely diagnosis and treatment to patients regardless of their ability to pay.

“Pretty in Pink promises to be an uplifting, visual display of beautiful fine art produced by renowned local artists”, said Betty Huang, one of the three co-chairs of the event. It will also provide informative, educational content for the start of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Refreshments will be served during a reception from 5 to 7pm, and music will be provided by The Julie Parsons Project.

The public is invited to attend the event and see the framed pieces of these talented artists knowing that the proceeds from the sales of the artwork will benefit patients dealing with breast cancer.

“All of us at the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center are excited and grateful for the ‘Pretty and Pink’ art sale offered by the Working Artists Forum. Their creativity and generosity in offering this benefit event connects the health care and art arenas in a unique and positive way that will benefit women – and men – diagnosed with breast cancer” said Dr. Roberta Lilly

A silent auction will take place of eight masterpieces donated by special guest artists Ernesto Beckford, Lani Browning, Bernie Dellario, Charles Newman, Sara Poly, Susan John Schauer, and Nancy Tankersley.

The 41 contributing members of the Working Artist Forum are Maureen Bannon, Pam Chase, Naomi Clark-Turner, Carol Cowie, Polly Cox, Joan Cranor, Lynne Davis, Nancy Lee Davis, Janet DiNapoli, Nancy Fine, Donna Finley, Mary Ford, Rhonda Ford, Carol Frost, Kathy Gardiner, Kathy Gibson, Patti Lucas Hopkins, Betty Huang, Carla Huber, Jane Knighton, Kathy Kopec, Marianne Kost, Pat Lang, Ed Lewandowski, Maryellyn Lynott, Mary Ellen Mabe, Amanda Milliner, Diane Dubois Mullaly, Abby Ober, Chris Papa, Maggii Sarfaty, Stacey Sass, Judy Specht, Georgette Towes, Barbara Harr Watson, Judith Stevens Weaver, Maureen Wheatley, Judy Wolgast, Deborah Wolfe, Beth Wright and Barbara Zuehlke.